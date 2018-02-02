Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Rallies Late, Ties Arizona Christian Before Darkness Suspends Game

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 2, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

Westmont Baseball (5-0) opened up Golden State Athletic Conference play at Arizona Christian (5-2) with neither a win, nor a loss. With the game tied at six after 11 innings, play was suspended due to darkness. It will be resumed tomorrow in the top of the 12th inning at 10:00 a.m.

The Firestorm led 6-1 going into the eighth inning, but Westmont scored three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

"That is about as interesting a start to our conference play as we have had," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz."

Starter David Gaydos struggled on the mound, giving up four runs in two innings of work. Justin Sanders pitched five and two-thirds inning in relief, allowing two runs on five hits and taking the game into the eighth inning.

"Justin Sanders was unbelievable out of the bullpen for us," said Ruiz. "He gave us a chance to stay in that game."

In the top of the eighth, Luke Coffey reached second on a throwing error with one away. One out later, Bryce Morison singled through the left side to drive in Coffey and make the score 6-2 in favor of the home team. Todd Yost produced another single through the left side advancing Morison to second base.

When Henry Hedeen singled through the right side, Morison scored the second run of the inning and Yost reached third. Travis Vander Molen drove in Yost with a double to left field to narrow the margin to two runs (6-4).

In the bottom half of the eighth, Rob Hill relieved Sanders with two outs and men on first and second. Hill got Jonathan Nunnally to ground out to second for the final out of the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Tyler Garcia led off and reached second on a fielding error. Michael Stefanic reached on a throwing error by the Firestorm's shortstop while Garcia remained at second. That brought up Coffey who loaded the bases with a single through the left side.

Isaiah Leach ground into a double play on which Garcia scored, Stefanic moved to third and Coffey was forced out at second, making the score 6-5 with two away. A wild pitch allowed Stefanic to score the tying run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Arizona Christian loaded the bases with one out and Nicholas McCormick up to bat. Lance Simpson was called into the game to pitch. He coaxed McCormick into a ground ball up that middle that was fielded by Yost at short. Yost stepped on the bag at second to retire the runner and then fired to first to complete the double play and send the game to extra innings.

