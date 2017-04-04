Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Rallies Past Bethesda, 7-4

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | April 4, 2017 | 6:50 p.m.

Westmont Baseball scored seven unanswered runs to post a 7-4  comeback victory over the Flames of Bethesda on Tuesday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.

Because the Warriors (22-12) play five home games this week, Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz and pitching coach Tony Cougoule decided to take a platoon approach to fill the pitching spot for the game. As a result, the Warriors used eight different pitchers with each pitcher getting one inning of work except for starter Stephen Larson who pitched two. 

Lawson gave up just one hit in facing seven batters over the first two innings. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the hit was a solo home run by Adrian Flores to lead off the second inning.

The Flames (18-13) scored three more runs in the third inning, also by virtue of the long ball. Raul Abundis led off the third with a double to left. One out later, Nathan Munoz singled to center, giving the Flames runners on the corners. Kevin Maxey then stepped to the plate and delivered an 0-1 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

Westmont's offense kicked into gear in the bottom of the third. With one away, Travis Vander Molen was walked to give Westmont its first baserunner. A single to right center by Robert Mendez advanced Vander Molen to second before Conner McManigal produced a towering shot to right for a three-run home run.

In the bottom of the fourth, Westmont scored twice to grab the lead. Derek Rodigo tripled off the left field fence to lead off the inning and then scored on a sacrifice line drive to deep right field by Luke Coffey. Later in the inning, Neil Sterling gave Westmont the lead on a solo home run to right center that put a dent in the pole flying the Warrior flag.

Westmont added two more runs in the seventh inning to account for the final score. With one out, Scott Soria punched a pinch-hit double down the left field line. With Matt Matlock pinch running for Soria at second, McManigal was walked. Before the next batter, Flames starter Daniel Arellano (4-2) was replaced on the mound by DJ Gunderson. 

A double-steal attempt by Matlock and McManigal resulted in the ball thrown into left field by the Flames' catcher. Matlock scored on the error and McManigal took third. With two away, Stafanic doubled down the right field line, driving in McManigal for the final run.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 