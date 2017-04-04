Westmont Rallies Past Bethesda, 7-4

Baseball

Westmont Baseball scored seven unanswered runs to post a 7-4 comeback victory over the Flames of Bethesda on Tuesday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.

Because the Warriors (22-12) play five home games this week, Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz and pitching coach Tony Cougoule decided to take a platoon approach to fill the pitching spot for the game. As a result, the Warriors used eight different pitchers with each pitcher getting one inning of work except for starter Stephen Larson who pitched two.

Lawson gave up just one hit in facing seven batters over the first two innings. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the hit was a solo home run by Adrian Flores to lead off the second inning.

The Flames (18-13) scored three more runs in the third inning, also by virtue of the long ball. Raul Abundis led off the third with a double to left. One out later, Nathan Munoz singled to center, giving the Flames runners on the corners. Kevin Maxey then stepped to the plate and delivered an 0-1 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

Westmont's offense kicked into gear in the bottom of the third. With one away, Travis Vander Molen was walked to give Westmont its first baserunner. A single to right center by Robert Mendez advanced Vander Molen to second before Conner McManigal produced a towering shot to right for a three-run home run.

In the bottom of the fourth, Westmont scored twice to grab the lead. Derek Rodigo tripled off the left field fence to lead off the inning and then scored on a sacrifice line drive to deep right field by Luke Coffey. Later in the inning, Neil Sterling gave Westmont the lead on a solo home run to right center that put a dent in the pole flying the Warrior flag.

Westmont added two more runs in the seventh inning to account for the final score. With one out, Scott Soria punched a pinch-hit double down the left field line. With Matt Matlock pinch running for Soria at second, McManigal was walked. Before the next batter, Flames starter Daniel Arellano (4-2) was replaced on the mound by DJ Gunderson.

A double-steal attempt by Matlock and McManigal resulted in the ball thrown into left field by the Flames' catcher. Matlock scored on the error and McManigal took third. With two away, Stafanic doubled down the right field line, driving in McManigal for the final run.