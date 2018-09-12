Wednesday, September 12 , 2018, 11:50 am | Mostly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Ranks Among Top National Colleges

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | September 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The recently released 2019 rankings of U.S. colleges and universities confirm Westmont as one of the top Christian colleges in the nation.

PayScale’s Best Colleges in California by Salary Potential lists Westmont as No. 19, nearly 40 spots above its closest California competitor in the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) and fourth among all faith-based schools in the state.

The median salary for Westmont alumni with up to five years of experience is $50,700, rising to $111,500 for those with more than 10 years of experience.

Nationally, Westmont ranked No. 101 in Payscale’s Best Universities and Colleges by Salary Potential, the highest ranking of all CCCU institutions.

The 2019 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking lists Westmont at No. 239 of some 1,000 institutions, making it second among CCCU institutions. Westmont has gained 25 spots since the WSJ rankings began two years ago.

The 2019 U.S. News and World Report National Liberal Arts ranking lists Westmont among the top tier (No. 108) for the 13th year in a row.

U.S. News noted that Westmont’s SAT scores in the 25th-75th percentile soared from 1040-1280 in 2016 to 1130-1380 in 2017, and the percentage of freshmen in the top 10 percent of their high school class jumped from 36 to 40 percent.

Westmont was also listed among the top 69 institutions in Undergraduate Teaching — National Liberal Arts Colleges for the college’s “strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.”

U.S. News also ranks Westmont as No. 101 in Best Value Schools and No. 118 in High School Counselor Rankings.

For the sixth straight year, Westmont has been one of only two CCCU members in the top 100 colleges and universities in Forbes’ survey, Grateful Grads, which ranks alumni giving at private, not-for-profit colleges.

Forbes says, “The best way to evaluate a four-year college education may actually revolve around just one variable: alumni giving.”

Forbes America’s Top Colleges 2018 lists Westmont as No. 190, which puts it second among all CCCU institutions.

U.S. News ranked Santa Barbara at the top of the list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather.

“A little northwest of Los Angeles along the California coast, Santa Barbara benefits from beach breezes and the beauty of Los Padres National Forest,” the report says. “With as few as 79 cloudy days per year, on average, Santa Barbara tops the list of Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather.”

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

