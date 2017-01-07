Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Rides Hot Shooting to Victory Over Rival Biola

Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie drives to the hoop early against Biola. Click to view larger
Westmont’s Olisa Nwachie drives to the hoop early against Biola. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 7, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

Seven players scored in double digits and the No. 7 ranked Westmont men's basketball team shot 59 percent from the field in a 93-81 victory over longtime rival No. 3 Biola on Saturday night in Montecito. 

Facing an early 14-25 deficit, the Warriors (15-1, 4-0 Golden State Athletic Conference) went on a 14-3 run to tie the game at 28, and took the lead their first lead of the game with :17 seconds remaining in the first half when Zac Jervis hit an open three-pointer to put Westmont up 37-34. Jervis scored 11 points for Westmont off the bench.

The Warriors never looked back, shooting 68 percent in the second half to cruise to a huge victory.

Biola (15-2, 1-2) turned the ball over 11 times compared to Westmont's six.

Sean McDonnell led the way for the Warriors with 14 points and five rebounds, and Sam Bentz contributed 13 points of his own, including two clutch three-pointers down the stretch. Sean Harman, Gerald Karczewski, Cory Blau, and Hayden Anderson each scored in double figures for Westmont.

"They're a great team," Bentz claimed of Biola. "This was a huge stepping stone for us, but we've still got a lot of work to do."

Biola’s Levi Auble puts up a shot against Westmont. Click to view larger
Biola’s Levi Auble puts up a shot against Westmont. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

Trevor Treinen put up 21 to lead all scorers.

The game represented sweet revenge for Westmont, who lost to Biola three times last season, including in the GSAC semifinals on March 6. Saturday night represents the last time the Warriors will host Biola as conference rivals, as Biola will be moving to NCAA Division-II after this season. Westmont holds the overall edge in the series between the two rivals, 59-52.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Bentz said of beating the No. 3 team in the NAIA.

The Warriors have won 10 straight, and will look to keep the momentum going on Thursday at William Jessup University in Rockland. Westmont and Biola meet again in La Mirada on Janurary 31. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 