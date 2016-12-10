Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:13 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Rolls Over Hope International

Kayla Sato of Westmont puts up a shot over Hope International’s Julia Pihl. Sato scored 12 points for the Warriors. Click to view larger
Kayla Sato of Westmont puts up a shot over Hope International’s Julia Pihl. Sato scored 12 points for the Warriors. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | December 10, 2016 | 10:33 p.m.

Aysia Shellmire earned a double-double and three other Warriors scored in the double-digits to lead fourth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (8-1, 2-0 GSAC) to its second conference victory. The Warriors defeated the Royals of Hope International 70-43.

Shellmire’s double-double consisted of 17 points and 15 rebounds; Morgan Haskin put up 14 points, Kayla Sato had 12, and Cora Chan had 11.

Westmont went on an 11-3 run to start the game off strong – Shellmire put up back-to-back layups, Lauren McCoy added a layup, Shellmire put up another layup as well as a free throw, and Sato finished it off with a jump shot. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led 21-9.

In the second quarter, the scoring was more even keeled as the Royals put up 15 to the Warriors’ 16 points. The first half ended with the Warriors ahead by 13 in a score of 37-24.

The Warriors were most successful from the floor in the third quarter when they outscored the Royals 25 to 13. Most notably, Westmont put together a 10-2 run to close out the quarter - Chan put up a jump shot followed by a three-pointer, Aimee Brakken hit a three-pointer with four seconds remaining, and Shellmire put up a layup just before the buzzer.

Going into the fourth quarter Westmont had a comfortable 25 point lead (62-37) and the Warriors outscored the Royals in the final period 8-6 to increase this lead to 27. Overall the Warriors had a shooting percentage of 45.8 and Hope International shot at 39.5

Next Saturday, the Warriors will take a break from conference play and host Saint Katherine (1-4) in Murchison Gymnasium at 2:00 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 