Westmont Rolls Over Hope International

Aysia Shellmire earned a double-double and three other Warriors scored in the double-digits to lead fourth-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (8-1, 2-0 GSAC) to its second conference victory. The Warriors defeated the Royals of Hope International 70-43.

Shellmire’s double-double consisted of 17 points and 15 rebounds; Morgan Haskin put up 14 points, Kayla Sato had 12, and Cora Chan had 11.

Westmont went on an 11-3 run to start the game off strong – Shellmire put up back-to-back layups, Lauren McCoy added a layup, Shellmire put up another layup as well as a free throw, and Sato finished it off with a jump shot. By the end of the first quarter, the Warriors led 21-9.

In the second quarter, the scoring was more even keeled as the Royals put up 15 to the Warriors’ 16 points. The first half ended with the Warriors ahead by 13 in a score of 37-24.

The Warriors were most successful from the floor in the third quarter when they outscored the Royals 25 to 13. Most notably, Westmont put together a 10-2 run to close out the quarter - Chan put up a jump shot followed by a three-pointer, Aimee Brakken hit a three-pointer with four seconds remaining, and Shellmire put up a layup just before the buzzer.

Going into the fourth quarter Westmont had a comfortable 25 point lead (62-37) and the Warriors outscored the Royals in the final period 8-6 to increase this lead to 27. Overall the Warriors had a shooting percentage of 45.8 and Hope International shot at 39.5

Next Saturday, the Warriors will take a break from conference play and host Saint Katherine (1-4) in Murchison Gymnasium at 2:00 p.m.