Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Westmont Rolls to Remain Unbeaten

Lillywhite's 2 goals power Westmont against Embry-Riddle

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | September 10, 2016 | 9:01 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Led by senior Brooke Lillywhite, seventh ranked Westmont Women’s Soccer (6-0-0) grounded No. 24 Embry-Riddle of Arizona when they defeated the Eagles by a score of 5-1. Lillywhite scored the first two goals of the game to ignite the Warriors’ offensive momentum.

The first twenty-one minutes of the game were scoreless until Lillywhite scored back to back goals in just under four minutes of play.

Haley Parzonko initiated the first of these goals in the 22nd minute when she played a firm ball from the left sideline into the six-yard box; Lillywhite capitalized with a slotted shot into the lower right corner of the goal. Three minutes later, Lillywhite scored the second goal of the game and her ninth goal of the season when she tapped in a loose ball inside the Eagle’s six-yard box.

“Brooke Lillywhite did a fantastic job to find herself in goal scoring pockets on the field,” noted head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “She is executing top class within our team and within the opponents we are facing. It is great to see these moments of consistency from her.”

Within the first twenty-five minutes of the second half the Warriors doubled their score. The third goal came in the 60th minute when Grace Lemley crossed the ball into the center of the Eagle goal box. The Embry-Riddle keeper punched the ball away and Parzonko collected it and fired off a shot into the right side of the goal from 14 yards out.

The fourth goal came in the 80th minute and this time, Parzonko had the assist. The goal began when Parzonko crossed the ball across the face of the goal from the left sideline. Again, the Eagle keeper deflected the ball away from the goal, and Maddie Berthoud slotted the ball into the goal from six yards out.

The Eagles continued to apply offensive pressure and got on the board in the 88th minute when Breanna Larkin fired off a shot into the right corner of the goal from twenty yards out. The Warriors responded a minute later when Grayce DeGroot collected a loose ball in the Eagle goal box, and drilled it decisively into the goal.

The Warriors continue to thrive offensively and are averaging over five goals a game. Additionally, fifteen different players have scored in just six games.

Cappuccilli shared her reflections on today’s game.

“I think we needed to do a better job in playing into the fact that we were up 2-0,” explained Cappuccilli. “In that moment, we could have simplified the game more. Moving forward into the second half it was great to see us finish three and again find ourselves in spaces to execute - I am proud at how consistent they have been in that effort. We can walk away from the game glad that we got the result, but on Monday we definitely have some things to go over and work on as a team. Moving forward, we will refocus as we enter into the next week and begin to set the tone for what is to come.”

Next Wednesday on September 14, the Warriors will host Bethesda at 3:00 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 