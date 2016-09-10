Westmont Rolls to Remain Unbeaten

Girls Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Led by senior Brooke Lillywhite, seventh ranked Westmont Women’s Soccer (6-0-0) grounded No. 24 Embry-Riddle of Arizona when they defeated the Eagles by a score of 5-1. Lillywhite scored the first two goals of the game to ignite the Warriors’ offensive momentum.

The first twenty-one minutes of the game were scoreless until Lillywhite scored back to back goals in just under four minutes of play.

Haley Parzonko initiated the first of these goals in the 22nd minute when she played a firm ball from the left sideline into the six-yard box; Lillywhite capitalized with a slotted shot into the lower right corner of the goal. Three minutes later, Lillywhite scored the second goal of the game and her ninth goal of the season when she tapped in a loose ball inside the Eagle’s six-yard box.

“Brooke Lillywhite did a fantastic job to find herself in goal scoring pockets on the field,” noted head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “She is executing top class within our team and within the opponents we are facing. It is great to see these moments of consistency from her.”

Within the first twenty-five minutes of the second half the Warriors doubled their score. The third goal came in the 60th minute when Grace Lemley crossed the ball into the center of the Eagle goal box. The Embry-Riddle keeper punched the ball away and Parzonko collected it and fired off a shot into the right side of the goal from 14 yards out.

The fourth goal came in the 80th minute and this time, Parzonko had the assist. The goal began when Parzonko crossed the ball across the face of the goal from the left sideline. Again, the Eagle keeper deflected the ball away from the goal, and Maddie Berthoud slotted the ball into the goal from six yards out.

The Eagles continued to apply offensive pressure and got on the board in the 88th minute when Breanna Larkin fired off a shot into the right corner of the goal from twenty yards out. The Warriors responded a minute later when Grayce DeGroot collected a loose ball in the Eagle goal box, and drilled it decisively into the goal.

The Warriors continue to thrive offensively and are averaging over five goals a game. Additionally, fifteen different players have scored in just six games.

Cappuccilli shared her reflections on today’s game.

“I think we needed to do a better job in playing into the fact that we were up 2-0,” explained Cappuccilli. “In that moment, we could have simplified the game more. Moving forward into the second half it was great to see us finish three and again find ourselves in spaces to execute - I am proud at how consistent they have been in that effort. We can walk away from the game glad that we got the result, but on Monday we definitely have some things to go over and work on as a team. Moving forward, we will refocus as we enter into the next week and begin to set the tone for what is to come.”

Next Wednesday on September 14, the Warriors will host Bethesda at 3:00 p.m.