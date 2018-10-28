Westmont Roundup: Volleyball Gets Sweep; Men’s Soccer Wins, Women’s Soccer Ties

Westmont Volleyball swept William Jessup to move closer to securing a bye in the first round of the GSAC Tournament.

The NAIA 17th-ranked Warriors (22-4, 13-3) can clinch the bye by winning one of their two remaining regular season contests next week.

"Getting the bye would be ideal," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "The GSAC is a grueling tournament. If you can eliminate one of those matches it definitely helps your chances."

Westmont won the match against William Jessup by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20.

Right-side hitter Cassidy Rea tallied 10 kills while posting a .400 attack percentage to lead the Warrior attack.

Brooklynn Cheney had 10 kills, Hali Galloway tallied 9 kills and Samantha Neely added 8 kills. Amy Buffham had 38 assists and Lauren Friis collected 14 digs.

Women's Soccer Ties

No. 10-ranked Westmont tied Arizona Christian 2-2 on Saturday in Phoenix and earned second place in the GSAC.

The Warriors are now 12-1-3 and 5-1-2 in the GSAC. They'll get a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Bri Johnson and Hailey Parker scored goals and Maddie Berthoud and Valerie Swisher notched assists​.

The Warriors led 2-0, but Arizona Christian scored in the 75th minute and tallied the tying goal in the 82nd minute.

Men's Soccer Wins

Westmont continued its red-hot goal scoring in a 4-2 win at Arizona Christian.

Tim Heiduk, Lucky Puengrod, Sean Nakaoka, Sam Tuscano scored for the Warriors (9-5-2, 5-3-0 in GSAC).

With the win, the Warriors locked up the fifth seed in the GSAC Tournament and will travel to Atherton this week to take on fourth-seeded Menlo College on Friday, Nov. 3 at noon.

Lalo Delgado made 10 saves against Arizona Christian.

Westmont Men Win Basketball Exhibition

Olisa Nwachie and Gyse Hulsebosch scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, for Westmont in a 91-87 men's exhibition basketball game victory over Identity Hoops.

Identity Hoops is a team of college basketball and ex-pro players that travels around the country using basketball as a source to preach the Gospel.

This was the fourth time in the last five seasons that Westmont has hosted them in Murchison Gymnasium.

Cade Roth scored 11 points and had seven rebounds, while Tristan Lloy added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Spaschak led the team with seven assists.