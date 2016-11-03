Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Westmont Routed by UCLA in Exhibition Matchup

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | November 3, 2016 | 9:40 p.m.

In their second competition of the season, second ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (1-0) traveled to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins in an exhibition game. In this tough matchup, the Warriors fell to the Bruins by a score of 45-80.

UCLA went on a 12-3 run in the first 2 minutes and thirty seconds of the game and then a few minutes later, went on a 14-0 run to finish out the quarter (9-29).

The Warriors tried to harness some momentum and scored the first five points of the second quarter. Joy Krupa had two free-throws and Aimee Brakken put up a three-pointer. The Bruins and the Warriors went back and forth for most of the quarter, until the last two minutes when the Warriors went on a 6-0 run to finish out the half (24-43). Kayla Sato scored all six points with two free-throws, a layup, and a jump shot.

Towards the end of the third quarter, the Bruins increased their lead to thirty when they went on a 9-2 run that lasted for four minutes and 35 seconds (33-63). In the beginning of the fourth period, the Warriors went on a 5-0 run to decrease UCLA’s lead to 25, however the Bruins responded with a 13-3 run that lasted until the end of the game.

In a quick turn-around, the Warriors will travel north to play in an exhibition game against UC Berkeley this Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 