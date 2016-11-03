Westmont Routed by UCLA in Exhibition Matchup

Wrestling

In their second competition of the season, second ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (1-0) traveled to Los Angeles to take on the UCLA Bruins in an exhibition game. In this tough matchup, the Warriors fell to the Bruins by a score of 45-80.

UCLA went on a 12-3 run in the first 2 minutes and thirty seconds of the game and then a few minutes later, went on a 14-0 run to finish out the quarter (9-29).

The Warriors tried to harness some momentum and scored the first five points of the second quarter. Joy Krupa had two free-throws and Aimee Brakken put up a three-pointer. The Bruins and the Warriors went back and forth for most of the quarter, until the last two minutes when the Warriors went on a 6-0 run to finish out the half (24-43). Kayla Sato scored all six points with two free-throws, a layup, and a jump shot.

Towards the end of the third quarter, the Bruins increased their lead to thirty when they went on a 9-2 run that lasted for four minutes and 35 seconds (33-63). In the beginning of the fourth period, the Warriors went on a 5-0 run to decrease UCLA’s lead to 25, however the Bruins responded with a 13-3 run that lasted until the end of the game.

In a quick turn-around, the Warriors will travel north to play in an exhibition game against UC Berkeley this Sunday at 2:00 p.m.