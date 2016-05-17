Friday, April 20 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Routs William Carey in NAIA Opening Round Tournament

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | May 17, 2016 | 9:05 p.m.

Westmont ace Daniel Butler retired the first 16 batters he faced and Jarrett Costa drove in six runs, as the Warriors rolled to a 14-1 win over William Carey of Mississippi on the first day of the NAIA Baseball Opening Round Tournament at Russ Carr Field on Tuesday.

Butler won his program record-tying 12th win of the season agaisnt one loss.  The right-handed junior threw 116 pitches over eight innings, allowing one unearned run and four hits. He struck out five and did not surrender a walk.

Offensively, the Warriors wasted no time setting a tone. The first four men to the plate all scored. Michael Stefanic and Michael Frigon were each hit by a pitch and Alex Bush walked to load the bases. Costa then cleared the bases with a double to deep left-center field. Graylin Derke drove in Costa with a double to down the right-field line for a 4-0 lead.
 
After giving up a single run in the top of the sixth, the Warriors put the game out of reach with six runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh. The final 10 runs were all unearned, owing to seven errors by William Carey in those two innings.
 
In the sixth, Costa came up to bat with the bases loaded for the second time in the game. This trip he drove in two with a single to left. In the seventh, the sacks were full again for the Warriors' senior catcher when a walk gave him his sixth RBI of the game.
 
With the win, Westmont established a new single-season win record at 42, exceeding last year's win total by one.

The Warriors battle GSAC rival The Master's at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to see who will advance to the first championship game on Thursday afternoon.

In other action Tuesday, third-seeded The Master's (39-17) posted a 7-1 win over No. 18 Madonna of Michigan (42-11) and William Carey defeated College of Idaho (37-21) by a score of 7-6.
 
Wednesday's schedule begins at 9 a.m., with the College of Idaho playing Madonna to determine who will be the first to leave the tournament.  At 12:30 p.m., Westmont and The Master's will battle to see who will advance to the first championship game on Thursday afternoon. At 4 p.m., William Carey will face off with the winner from Wednesday's morning game.

