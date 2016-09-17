Westmont Runs Record to 15-0

College Volleyball

NAIA third-ranked Westmont volleyball, extended its winning streak to 15 matches on Saturday afternoon with a sweep over San Diego Christian at Murchison Gymnasium. The scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-14.

The Warriors are 15-0 and 4-0 in the GSAC. San Diego Christian falls to 6-8, 0-4.

With a 10-9 lead in the opening frame, Taylor Beckman delivered a kill of a set from Amy Buffham that sparked a 6-1 Warrior run. The Hawks scored the next four points to pull within two (16-14), but the Warriors ended the threat by scoring the next six, including two kills by Cassidy Rea and one each from Jessica McCann and Libby Dahlberg.



A bid by the Hawks to tie the match at one set each produced a thrilling second set. With the scored tied at 21, Sam Neely connected to put the Warriors ahead by one. Neely and Mila Maricic made it 23-21 when they blocked an attack by the Hawk's Alyssa Eicher.



After a Hawks' timeout, Eicher made good on an attack at the net, reducing the Warriors' margin to one point (23-22). Westmont responded with back-to-back kills by Maricic and Beckman, giving the Warriors a two-set-to-none lead.



Westmont never trailed in the third set. Middle blockers dominated the set with Maricic tallying four kills and Dahlberg three.