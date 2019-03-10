Westmont Runs Win Streak to 8 After Sweeping Oregon Tech

Baseball

Westmont Baseball completed a four-game sweep of visiting Oregon Tech today by winning both ends of a doubleheader by scores of 7-0 and 8-3.

The Warriors are riding an eight-game winning streak.

Junior right-hander Justin Sanders tossed seven shutout innings in the opener and picked up his fourth win of the season. The righty gave up six hits while striking out eight against just one walk. Sanders lowered his ERA on the season to 0.78

Luke Coffey got the Warriors on the board early in the bottom of the first with a solo home run, his sixth of the season.

Westmont struck again in the bottom of the second, with senior Kyle Soria, getting his first start of the season behind the dish, driving in Nick Sablock with a single to left.

Taylor Garcia kept the rally alive with an RBI single up the middle and Taylor Bush finished the three-run inning with an RBI single to left field, extending Westmont’s lead to 4-0 through two.

Ahead 6-0, pinch hitter Sage Pera stepped up to the plate to lead off the eighth and hit his first collegiate homer.

Will Anderson took over duties on the bump in the eighth for the Warriors. The left-hander scattered three hits over the final two frames while hanging up two zeros to secure Westmont’s seventh shutout of the season.

Seven different Warrior hitters recorded RBIs in the game showing.

Eric Oseguera took the mound for the Warriors in the seven-inning game. The freshman right-hander would go four innings as he improved to 2-1 on the season. Oseguera gave up two runs on four hits while striking out three against zero walks.

Oseguera got into a little trouble in the top of the first. Kai Fong led off the game with a single to center field. Fong was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tristan Shea. Micah Jio followed with a two-run home run to bring in Fong and give Oregon Tech their first runs of the day.

The Warriors would respond with a four spot in the bottom of the second.

Westmont added another run in the bottom of the third and scored two in the fourth for a 7-2 lead.

“Our guys have certainly been playing good baseball," coach Robert Ruiz said. "I’m happy with the way that we’ve responded to different challenges each week. We’ve stayed focused on our goals of improving week by week and day by day. We’re getting better in some areas. I think we’re certainly a better team today than we were a month ago. We need to do that over the course of a long season to be where you want to be in May.”

The Warriors will head on the road next weekend to play a four-game Golden State Athletic Conference series against Menlo. Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 12 p.m. with Saturday’s double dip slated for an 11 a.m.