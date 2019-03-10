Pixel Tracker

Sunday, March 10 , 2019, 8:05 pm | Mostly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Runs Win Streak to 8 After Sweeping Oregon Tech

By Westmont Sports Information | March 10, 2019 | 4:52 p.m.

Westmont Baseball  completed a four-game sweep of visiting Oregon Tech today by winning both ends of a doubleheader by scores of 7-0 and 8-3.

The Warriors are riding an eight-game winning streak. 

Junior right-hander Justin Sanders tossed seven shutout innings in the opener and picked up his fourth win of the season. The righty gave up six hits while striking out eight against just one walk. Sanders lowered his ERA on the season to 0.78

Luke Coffey got the Warriors on the board early in the bottom of the first with a solo home run,  his sixth of the season.

Westmont struck again in the bottom of the second, with senior Kyle Soria, getting his first start of the season behind the dish, driving in Nick Sablock with a single to left.

Taylor Garcia kept the rally alive with an RBI single up the middle and Taylor Bush finished the three-run inning with an RBI single to left field, extending Westmont’s lead to 4-0 through two.

Ahead 6-0, pinch hitter Sage Pera stepped up to the plate to lead off the eighth and hit his first collegiate homer. 

Will Anderson took over duties on the bump in the eighth for the Warriors. The left-hander scattered three hits over the final two frames while hanging up two zeros to secure Westmont’s seventh shutout of the season.

Seven different Warrior hitters recorded RBIs in the game showing.

Eric Oseguera took the mound for the Warriors in the seven-inning game. The freshman right-hander would go four innings as he improved to 2-1 on the season. Oseguera gave up two runs on four hits while striking out three against zero walks.

Oseguera got into a little trouble in the top of the first. Kai Fong led off the game with a single to center field. Fong was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tristan Shea. Micah Jio followed with a two-run home run to bring in Fong and give Oregon Tech their first runs of the day. 

The Warriors would respond with a four spot in the bottom of the second.

Westmont added another run in the bottom of the third  and scored two in the fourth for a 7-2 lead.

“Our guys have certainly been playing good baseball," coach Robert Ruiz said. "I’m happy with the way that we’ve responded to different challenges each week. We’ve stayed focused on our goals of improving week by week and day by day. We’re getting better in some areas. I think we’re certainly a better team today than we were a month ago. We need to do that over the course of a long season to be where you want to be in May.”

The Warriors will head on the road next weekend to play a four-game Golden State Athletic Conference series against Menlo. Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 12 p.m. with Saturday’s double dip slated for an 11 a.m. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 