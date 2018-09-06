Westmont Scores 2 Goals in 2nd Half to Beat Fresno Pacific

Soccer

With second-half goals by Katelyn Merrill and Maddi Berthoud, seventh-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer (4-0-1) came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeated Fresno Pacific (0-3-1) on the road on Wednesday

"Going into tonight, I knew it was going to be a good test for us," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "Fresno Pacific is widely respected in the Pac West. In the Pac West season preview, they were picked to win the conference. Coming on to their home pitch, it was going to be a good trial to see how we adapt in that kind of setting."

The Sunbirds got on the board in just the seventh minute of play when Alexis Macias chipped the ball to Tori De Leon who scored on a low shot with her right foot. Fresno Pacific tallied five shots on goal in the first half while the Warriors produced just one.

"I felt we had more in us to give after the first half," acknowledged the coach. "Although we always emphasize respecting our opponent, I don't think we were playing to our potential. In the second half, the players made the appropriate adjustments to be able to demonstrate what we are capable of."

The Warriors tied the game in the 60th minute off of a corner kick.

Teagan Mayte played the ball into Savannah Scott and Merrill scored.

Five minutes later, the game winner came off the foot of Maddi Berthoud.

"Maddi had a great individual effort to find space in the middle of the pitch. She was quite far out, at least 25 yards. She struck a fantastic ball. We needed a moment like that to get a result tonight. I am happy with how the team responded in the second half to our feedback at halftime," said Cappuccilli

Goalkeeper Gabi Haw recorded seven saves.