Westmont Scores Big GSAC Win at No. 9 Vanguard

Soccer

Two early goals and another to cap it off with just over a minute to play gave Westmont Men's Soccer a 3-1 win over NAIA ninth-ranked Vanguard in Wednesday's Golden State Athletic Conference match-up.

The win was the first on the road this season for the Warriors (5-3, 2-1 GSAC).



Westmont went up 1-0 in the sixth minute when junior Josh Constant headed in a corner kick from junior Augie Andrade to record his second goal of the season.



The second goal came in the 13th minutes when freshman Sean Nakaoka scored the first goal of his collegiate career while playing near his hometown of Irvine. Matt Lariviere served the ball toward the net and Nakaoka headed it in for the score.



The Warriors held a 2-0 lead when starting goalkeeper Lalo Delgado was injured and left the game. Five minutes later, Nakaoka picked up his second card of the day and was dismissed from the game, leaving the Warriors a man down.



With the manpower advantage, Vanguard upped its tempo. After taking just 10 shots in the first 63 minutes, the Lions pounded out 13 in the final 27. In the 72nd minute, Vanguard nearly scored on a shot by Nahum Paz that deflected off the post and back into play.



Vanguard (6-2, 1-2) narrowed the margin to one in the 80th minute when another shot from Paz deflected off a Warrior defender and found the net.



The Lions' hopes of attaining an equalizer were dashed, however, when senior Lariviere took on Vanguard goalkeeper Brandon Gomez and scored the Warriors' third goal in the 89th minute.

Westmont has a bye this weekend and will return to action next Tuesday when the Warriors host No. 15 Biola (6-2, 1-1). Kickoff at Thorrington Field is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.