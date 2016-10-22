Westmont Scores Early, Beats William Jessup

Soccer

In its last home Golden State Athletic Conference game of the season, 11th-ranked Westmont women’s soccer improved to 7-2 in conference when they conquered William Jessup by a score of 3-1.

Westmont (14-2-1) wasted no time and took an early 2-0 lead when Maddi Berthoud and Jackie Lopez each scored a goal within the first 15 minutes of play.

In the second half, Berthoud made it a 3-0 game when she scored her second goal of the match in the 66th minute, off of a corner kick by Grace Lemley.

“It was great to see a variety in goal scorers within attacking segments,” reflected head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “Having Maddi and Jackie come away with goals adds to our diversity in the attacking third of the field.”

Just before kickoff, the Warriors honored seniors Sophie Fuller, Grace Lemley, and Brooke Lillywhite.

“It was a joy to celebrate Brooke, Grace and Fuller; finding a result on Senior Day was an added bonus,” said Cappuccilli. “They've served as integral members to our program and Westmont community. I couldn't be more proud of them as people and players.”

The Warriors will travel to Santa Clarita to play The Master’s (8-5-3, 4-3-1 GSAC) next Tuesday for their last regular season conference game of the season.