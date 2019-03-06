Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 7 , 2019, 2:29 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Seeded 2nd in NAIA Tourney, Will Meet LSU Alexandria in 1st Round

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | March 6, 2019 | 9:48 p.m.

Westmont College (24-7) was seeded No. 2 in the Naismith Bracket of the 2019 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship. The tournament will be held at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Montana.

The Warriors, who were ranked 8th in the final NAIA Coaches' Poll, will open play on Wednesday, March 13 against the Generals of Louisiana State Alexandria (21-7). Tip-off is scheduled for noon local time, 11:00 a.m. PST.

The tournament is played over the course of seven days with first round games taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, second round on Friday, quarterfinals on Saturday, semifinals on the following Monday and the championship game on Tuesday.

This year marks Westmont's 14th trip to the national championship including 12 of the last 13 years. Westmont won the national championship in 2013 and was runner-up last year, falling to Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in the championship game. Westmont has a record of 18-12 in national tournament play.

The Freed-Hardeman Lions (31-2) are the top seed in the Naismith Bracket and a potential opponent for Westmont in the quarterfinals if both teams win their first and second round games. However, the that is not on the minds of the Warriors who have their focus set on their first round opponent – LSU Alexandria.

The Generals compete in the Red River Conference where they finished second in the conference standings, two games behind Our Lady of the Lake (Texas). Seeded second in the conference tournament, the Generals were upset in the semifinals by LSU Shreveport (15-13), falling to the Pilots 69-54.

LSU Alexandria ranks ninth in the NAIA in scoring, averaging 78.36 points per game. That sets up a showdown between the offensive-minded Generals and the defensive-minded Warriors, who rank second in the NAIA in points allowed (49.97).

Sophomore guard-forward Danuale Bayonne leads LSU Alexandria in scoring, averaging an NAIA-seventh best 19.8 points a game. Kelsey Thaxton, a freshman guard, adds another 16.5 points per game while junior guard Courtney Dawsey contributes 12.9 points per game.

The two teams are tied at fifth in the NAIA in preventing 3-point scoring. Both have allowed their opponents a success rate of just 25.4 percent from beyond that arc. Westmont ranks fourth in the NAIA offensively from long range with a 38.0 three-point field goal percentage. LSU Alexandria makes 32.7 percent of its three-point attempts, which ranks 25th.

The Generals and Warriors do not have any common opponents this season. The Generals have a record of 2-1 against top-25 teams with wins over #12 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) and Loyola (La.). Westmont has a record of 8-5 against top-25 teams with wins against #5 The Master's (two), #6 Wayland Baptist, #19 Menlo (two) and #21 Arizona Christian (three).

The Westmont-LSU Alexandria winner will take on the winner between #9 William Penn of Iowa (30-2) and #23 Lewis-Clark State of Idaho (20-11) in a second-round game.

Six teams from the Golden State Athletic Conference received invitations to the 32-team tournament. Fifth-ranked The Master's (26-6) is the second seed in the Cramer Bracket where #13 Vanguard (22-9) is the fourth seed. #21 Arizona Christian (21-11) is the sixth seed in the Duer Bracket. #19 Menlo (20-9) and William Jessup (20-10) will play in the Liston Bracket with Menlo as the fifth seed and Jessup as the seventh seed.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 