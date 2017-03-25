Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Seniors’ Art Exhibit Employes Myriad Mediums

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Fourteen graduating art majors will offer their capstone art projects, which span painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, performance and video, April 6-May 6 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, 955 La Paz Road.

A free, public opening reception for “As of Yet Unknown” will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

“This year's class projects engage a variety of subject matter from works that draw on personal enjoyment with nature to intoxicatingly sparkly works encrusted in glitter,” said Nathan Huff, Westmont assistant professor of art.

“Others use their art to challenge cultural norms and bring up discussions of politically charged topics including gun control, transient experience, and culture's propensity to sexualize objects,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing the diverse range of media and concepts presented from this year's graduating class.”

The show features graduating seniors Sahara Barrett, Beau Brown, Briana Gaultiere, Ryn Grotelueschen, Jenna Haring, Alyssa McKee, Judah Milner, Thomas Rubio, Aly Smith, Arianna Spiller, Sawyer Tautz, Bailey Tripp, John Wright and Benjamin Zacaroli.

Ken and Francie Jewesson are sponsoring the exhibition.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum at 565-6162.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

