Westmont Sets Record for Wins in Regular Season

Baseball

A split with Menlo on the final day of the Golden State Athletic Conference season gave #6 Westmont its best regular season record in program history at 41-9 overall and 25-5 in GSAC play. The Warriors won their first game 10-5 before falling 9-4 in the second.



Beginning on Monday, May 9, Westmont will host the GSAC Tournament at Russ Carr Field. The Warriors, who are the top seed, are joined by #2 seed Vanguard (37-13-1), #3 seed The Master's (34-16, 19-11), #4 seed Menlo and #5 seed Biola (28-55, 15-15).

Former Dos Pueblos High star Luke Coffey had his biggest offensive day for the Warriors in the doubleheader, hitting a three-run homer and a RBI single in the opener and driving another run in the second game.



Stephen Larson was awarded the win in game one after pitching two and one-third innings in relief. Larson, who did not allow a run, gave up two hits and struck out three. Michael Rishwain pitched two scoreless innings retiring six batters in a row, three via strikeouts.

Sam Sheehan pitched the ninth without allowing a hit. He struck out two and walked one. Starter David Gaydos did not figure in the decision.Michael Valentine, Jr. led off the top of the first with a single to right and took second when Alex Bush ground out to second. A single by Jarrett Costa drove in Valentin for the first run of the game.Graylin Derke reached on a fielder's choice that resulted in the second out of the inning and then stole second base. After Derek Rodigo walked, a double steal advanced Derke to third and Rodigo to second. Luke Coffey (Dos Pueblos alum) stepped to the plate and delivered a three-RBI home run to left.Westmont added another run in the third when Coffey singled to left field to drive in Derke from second. Derke had reached base when he was hit by a pitch and took second on a passed ball.Alika McGurie started things off for the Warriors in the fourth inning with a single to left. Austin McGilvra moved McGuire up a base with a single to second before Taylor Bush singled to load the bags with Warriors. Two outs later, Costa cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, giving Westmont an 8-0 lead.The Oaks (33-20, 16-14 GSAC) took back five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but they were the only runs Menlo would score.Westmont added two more runs in the top of the ninth to account for the final score. A lead-off double to left by Alex Bush was followed by a walk by Costa. With Bryce Morison running for Costa, Derke was hit by a pitch for the fourth time in two games, loading the bases. Two outs later, McGuire singled to right field, driving in Bush and Morison.The Warriors scored first in game two. Alex Bush reached on a single to right center and then advance to second on a failed pick-off attempt. Bush gained third base courtesy of a wild pitch before Coffey singled and picked up his fifth RBI of the day.The Oaks, however, scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take control of the game.