Westmont Shoots 60 Percent, Routs Occidental

College Basketball

Six players scored in double figures, and Westmont hit a blazing 61 percent from the floor in routing Occidental, 82-69, in a nonconference men's basketball game on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Hayden Anderson and Jerry Karczewski each scored 14 points, Cory Blau and Sam Bentz added another 13 points while Sean Harman and Cory Blau contributed 12 points apiece as the Warriors improved to 4-0



The Warriors shot 61.2 percent from the floor (30 of 49), including 64.3 percent from three-point range (9 of 14). Defensively, Westmont held Occidental to just 20.0 percent from beyond the arc (2 of 10).



"We did a really nice job defending their top scorers who combined for 36 points in their last outing," noted head coach John Moore. "We held them to just 17 points. Jay Miller scored 24 in their first game and we held him to five."

Next up for the Warriors is a date with an old nemesis. Westmont will travel to Irvine to take on the Eagles of Concordia on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

"Concordia is outstanding and there is a great rivalry between us," said Moore. "I think they play a great brand of basketball. It will be great for us to be on the road against them and I am looking forward to seeing how we hold up."

