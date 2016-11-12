Westmont Shows Good Balance in Women’s Basketball Win

College Basketball

Lauren McCoy recorded a double-double, Aysia Shellmire was a perfect 6 for 6 from the floor, and Westmont pulled away from La Sierra for an 89-53 non-conference women’s basketball win on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

McCoy had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including five boards on the offensive glass.

In a balanced attack, Cora Chan led five Warriors in double figures with 19 points. Shellmire scored 15 points, Kayla Sato tallied 14 and Aimee Brakken finished with 12 points, as Westmont improved to 2-0.

After leading by one (25-24) after the first period, the Warriors took command of the game, outscoring La Sierra 19-9 in the second period and 29-16 in the third.

