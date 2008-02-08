Westmont Shuts Out Cal Lutheran

Off to quick start, Warriors go for third-straight win against The Master's today.

Westmont’s women’s tennis team ran its record to 2-0 on Friday with a 9-0 blanking of Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. The Warriors will go for their third win of the season when they host The Master’s in a Golden State Conference match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Westmont’s Abbott Tennis Courts.

In Friday’s doubles action, senior Jennie Dunn and freshman Ilissa Mathews defeated Suzeye Nomura and Kate Dehmer, 8-5, on the No. 1 court. At No. 2, junior Christina Klein teamed up with freshman Lauren Combs to claim an 8-2 victory over Katie Downey and Lacey Gormley. In the final doubles match, junior Kirsten Lee and freshman Erin McGurty swept Kelsey Licastro and Samantha Aquinaldo, 8-0.

Mathews and Lee each swept their singles matches, 6-0, 6-0, with Mathews defeating Downey on court two and Lee defeating Licastro on court four. Dunn had a near-sweep at No. 6 but claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Aquinaldo. Klein won at No. 5, defeating Gormley 6-2, 6-1 while McGurty took care of Dehmer on court three, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 singles turned out to be the closest match of the day. Combs lost the first set to Nomura, 3-6, before coming back in the second set to win, 6-0. Since the team victory had already been secured by the Warriors, the two competitors played a super-breaker to decide their match with Combs, prevailing 10-6.

Westmont 9, California Lutheran 0

Singles:

No. 1 — Lauren Combs (Westmont) defeated Suzeye Nomura (Cal Lutheran) 3-6, 6-0, (10-6)

No. 2 — Ilissa Mathews (Westmont) def. Katie Downey (Cal Lutheran) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Kate Dehmer (Cal Lutheran) 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 — Kristen Lee (Westmont) defeated Kelsey Licastro (Cal Lutheran) 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 — Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Lacey Gormley (Cal Lutheran) 6-2, 6-1

No. 6 — Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Samantha Aguinaldo (Cal Lutheran) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 — Ilissa Mathews / Jennie Dunn (Westmont) defeated Suzeye Nomura/Kate Dehmer (Cal Lutheran) 8-5

No. 2 — Lauren Combs / Christina Klein (Westmont) defeated Katie Downey/Lacey Gormley (Cal Lutheran) 8-2

No. 3 — Kristen Lee / Erin McGurty (Westmont) defeated Kelsey Licastro/Samantha Aquinaldo (Cal Lutheran) 8-0

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.