Westmont Shuts Out Reeling William Jessup 4-0

(ROCKLIN, Calif.) Senior goalkeeper Amber Rojas recorded her ninth career shutout as #7 Westmont College (12-2-1, 6-1-1) scored early and often to defeated William Jessup (1-13, 1-7) by a score of 4-0 in today's Golden State Athletic Conference game.

"One of our objectives in the match was to come away with a shutout and also to put numbers on the board," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "We were able to accomplish both of those goals today. This is the second game in a row we have scored more than three goals.

"I'm glad that these moments are coming right now," continued the coach. "We are continuing to build momentum in a positive direction as we are reaching the end of conference play. It puts us in a trajectory that we want to be in."

The winning goal came in just the second minute of the game.

"It was great to find a goal out of the gate," said Cappuccilli. "Maddi Berthoud did a really good job of timing her run diagonally across their backline. She found herself in really good spacing. As she received the ball, she was able to beat their backline, as well as the goalkeeper, and place it home."

The goal was the fifth for Berthoud in the last two games, her ninth of the season and the 20th of her career.

"The second goal came from Grayce DeGroot," described Cappuccilli. The ball was served into good spacing in-between their center backs. She was able to find herself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper and she place it in the left corner."

DeGroot's goal, her third on the season and the 11th of her career, came in the 11th minute. In the 31st minute, Westmont expanded its lead to 3-0.

"The ball came from the width, served into Hailey Parker," said Cappuccilli. "She hit it first time on the volley and scored."

Parker's goal was her fourth of the season and the 11th of her career. Jackie Lopez scored the Warriors' final goal in the 74th minute.

"The fourth goal also came from the width," noted Cappuccilli. "It was a service into the box and Jackie timed it and put it in the back of the net."

Berthoud was credited with an assist on the play. Lopez now has eight goals on the season and 29 in her career.

Saturday, Westmont will take on Menlo (8-4-3, 3-3-2) in the penultimate game of the regular season. The Oaks tied #12 The Master's (12-3-1, 5-2-1) today by a score of 3-3 (2OT). In other GSAC action #5 Vanguard (12-3, 8-0) defeated San Diego Christian (4-10, 0-8 by a 3-0 margin.

As a result of today's action, Vanguard is in first place in the GSAC standings with 24 points (three points wins, one for ties). Westmont stands in second place with 19 points and The Master's is in third place with 16 points.