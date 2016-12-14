Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Soccer’s Brooke Lillywhite Named First-Team All-American

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | December 14, 2016 | 1:27 p.m.

Westmont women’s soccer players Brooke Lillywhite, Maddi Berthoud, and Grace Lemley have each received post-season awards for their performances in the 2016 season. Lillywhite was named as an NAIA All-American (first team) as well as an NSCAA All-American (first team) and Berthoud received NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Additionally, Lillywhite, Berthoud, and Lemley were all named to the NSCAA NAIA All-Southwest Conference Region First Team. The NSCAA (National Soccer Coaches Association of America) is the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization.

Lillywhite played and started in 19 games before enduring a season ending injury in the GSAC Conference quarterfinal. In these 19 games, she scored a team high and conference high of 20 goals (an average of 1.05 goals per game). She also had a conference high of six game-winning goals. Along with this honor, Lillywhite also earned All-GSAC honors and was named the GSAC Women’s Soccer Player of the year.

As a freshman, Berthoud played and started in all 22 games for the Warriors. She was second on the team and third in the conference for goals scored with 11; and was tied for first on the team and in the conference for assists with 10. Along with this honor, Berthoud also earned All-GSAC honors and was named GSAC Women’s Soccer Newcomer of the Year.

Lemley played in and started in all 22 games for the Warriors and was tied for first in assists on the team and in the conference with 10. As an outside back, Lemley was a key component of the Warrior back line that helped produce seven shutouts and hold teams to a total of only 15 goals.

