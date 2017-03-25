Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Splits Doubleheader With No. 21 Vanguard

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 25, 2017 | 6:54 p.m.

Westmont Baseball split a Golden State Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader with No. 21 Vanguard on Saturday afternoon to take the series two games to one. Vanguard claimed the first game of the twin bill 5-3, but the Warriors triumphed in the rubber game 6-1.

In Saturday's opener, Vanguard (20-15, 12-6 GSAC) posted two runs in the first inning to take the early lead. Brandon Sandoval led off the inning with a single to left and then stole second base. A triple down the right-field line by Trai Patrick brought home Sandoval. Patrick later scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Eissman.

Westmont (17-12, 8-8) claimed one run in the bottom of the second. With one away, Luke Coffey singled to right and then advanced to second when Isaiah Leach was issued a walk. A ground ball to short by Taylor Bush retired Leach at second but gave the Warriors runners on the corners with two outs. Kyle Soria then delivered a single to shallow center field to drive home Coffey.

A three-run home run by Eissman in the top of the third put the Lions up 5-1 and ultimately proved to be the difference.

Westmont claimed two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a home run by Matt Matlock that brought home Connor McManigal. Matlock's blast landed on top of the batting cages beyond the right field fence.

David Gaydos (3-2) took the loss for the Warriors.

Game two saw the Warriors jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With one away, Michael Stefanic singled up the middle, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a Derek Rodigo single.

Michael Pollex singled to left field, driving in Stefanic and advancing Rodigo to second. Coffey followed with a single up the middle to bring Rodigo home.

The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the second. Bush reached on an error. A sacrifice bunt by Clarke Bader with two strikes advanced Bush to second. One out later, Stefanic delivered an RBI-single to left.

In the bottom of the third, Westmont made it 4-0. Pollex produced a lead-off single but was retired at first when Coffey reached on a fielder's choice. A bunt single by Mattock moved Coffey to third setting up Michael Frigon who delivered a sacrifice fly to right field.

Vanguard scored in the top of the fourth when Trai Patrick struck the flag pole between the scoreboard and the batter's eye for a solo home run.

McManigal led off the bottom half of the fourth, was hit by a pitch and then stole second without a play. Stefanic delivered a 2-1 pitch to left field for an RBI-single to score the first of two runs in the inning. After Rodigo walked, Pollex singled to left to load the bases. Coffey picked up an RBI when he was walked to force in Stefanic.

Matt Hartman started the game for the Warriors and was one short out of qualifying for the win when he suffered an injury and had to leave the game. Hartman gave up one run on three hits, struck out four and did not allow a walk.

Tony Dunlap replaced Hartman and earned his third win of the season against one loss. Dunlap pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowed one hit, struck out four and did not allow a walk.

