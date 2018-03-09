Westmont Splits GSAC Doubleheader With Hope International

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (15-10, 8-8 GSAC) split a Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader against Hope International (15-13, 7-10 GSAC). Westmont took the first game 7-1 and dropped game two 11-0.

Grant Gardner threw a complete game in the opener to pick up his fifth win of the season to go with zero losses. He gave up three hits, struck out six, and walked none. The lone run he gave up was unearned.

“I thought Grant did a phenomenal job in game one of just attacking the strike zone," coach Robert Ruiz said. "I don’t even think he had his best stuff. He just competed well and gave us a chance.”

Hope scored a run off Gardner in the first inning, but Westmont responded in the bottom of the inning. Michael Stefanic's ground out plated Taylor Garcia, who doubled and advanced to third on a ground out by Taylor Bush.

Westmont struck again in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Garcia singled to right field, Bush followed suit with a single to center field and Stefanic singled to score Garcia. Luke Coffey came up to this dish and hammered a 0-2 pitch over the left field fence for a three-run home run, putting Westmont up 5-1 through three innings.

Garcia hit a two-run single in the fourth.

In the nightcap, Hope outhit Westmont 16-2.

Guillermo Sanchez pitched a complete-game shutout for Hope. He struck out five and walked one.

“I didn’t think we had very competitive at-bats for the good portion of that game," Ruiz said. "We didn’t put a whole lot of pressure on that pitcher. He put us on our heels and kept us there. I’m taking no credit away from him. I just think we could have had some more competitive at-bats."