Baseball

Westmont Splits Twin Bill Against San Diego Christian

By Westmont Sports Information | April 5, 2019 | 8:01 p.m.

Westmont Baseball spilt a doubleheader with the Hawks of San Diego Christian on Friday afternoon at Barona Stars Field. The 18th-ranked Warriors won the first game by a score of 11-2 before falling in the second game 3-2.

Grant Gardner (7-2) gave the Warriors seven strong innings of pitching in the first game to claim the win. Gardner allowed two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two. Sean Coyne and Zace Lewis pitched one inning each in relief with neither pitcher allowing a hit. Coyne struck on one in the eighth while Lewis fanned two in the ninth.

Offensively, the Warriors (25-10, 12-10 in GSAC) scored in seven of the nine innings and tallied 16 hits in the opening game. 

Taylor Bush went 4 for 7 on the day with two walks and five runs scored. Alex Stufft was 3-5 with a run, four RBI, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Chad Jones went 3-6 with two runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Cory Dawson (6-3) took the hill in game two and pitched into the seventh inning.

The Warriors and Hawks were tied at two going into the bottom of the seventh and looked to be headed to extra innings. However, a Warrior misplay resulted in the winning run crossing the plate and ending the game. 

The same two teams will meet back and Barona Stars Field tomorrow for another doubleheader. First pitch is at 11:00 a.m.    

