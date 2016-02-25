Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Squeaks Out Win on Jerry Karczewski’s 3-pointer

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 25, 2016 | 7:49 p.m.

Jerry Karczewski buried a 3-point basket in the waning seconds lifting No. 24 Westmont to a 65-63 Golden State Athletic Conference victory   over 22nd-ranked William Jessup on Thursday in Rocklin.

The win moves the Warriors into a tie for fourth place with No, 15 Arizona Christian (21-7, 9-6).
 
With the scored tied at 62, Karczewski's shot came as the shot clock, which was four seconds ahead of the game clock, neared the two second mark.

William Jessup (18-9, 10-6).quickly brought the ball up court and Darius Clement attempted a shot and was fouled by Sean McDonnell, sending Clement to the line to shoot two free throws with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Clement made the first, but missed the second. The clock expired before either team gained possession of the rebound.
 
McDonnell led Westmont (20-8, 9-6 GSAC) in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19 points and seven boards. Cory Blau added 18 points.
 
With 12:23 remaining in the game, Clement scored on a layup to give Jessup a 46-36 advantage. Three minutes later, Westmont had tied the score at 48 courtesy of a 12-2 run. A layup by Britton Williams kicked off the run, followed by a three-pointer by Blau. McDonnell then provided back-to-back layups before Sam Bentz tied the game with a long-range bucket from beyond the arc.
 
A jumper by Clement ended Jessup's field goal drought of more than three and one-half minutes, but McDonnell answered back with a dunk to tie the game at 50 apiece.
 
The next seven points were scored from one free throw line or the other, resulting in a score of 54-53 in favor of Jessup with 5:44 left in regulation.
 
Saajid Polite then drained a three-pointer for Jessup, putting the home team up 57-53 with 4:04 to play. Blau responded with a layup for Westmont before Desmond Floyd did the same to retain a four-point advantage for Jessup. Blau, however, scored again to pull Westmont within two (59-57) with 2:32 remaining.
 
Nearly a minute later, Blau drove the lane, was fouled, and completed the 'and-one' play to give the Warriors a 60-59 lead. Then, with 1:28 to play, Clement drained another three to put Jessup back on top 62-60.
 
The Warriors' next possession resulted in a layup by Williams that tied the score at 62 with 1:02 to play.
 
Jessup ran 25 seconds off the game clock before Polite fired off a three-pointer. The missed shot was rebounded by Williams. Westmont called timeout then employed a similar strategy; running the clock down to six seconds before Karczewski's three sailed through the net, all but assuring Westmont's victory.
 
With one game to go in the regular season, Westmont has an opportunity to move into a two or three-way tie for third place in the GSAC standings. A win by the Warriors at Menlo on Saturday afternoon will tie Westmont and William Jessup at 10-6. If Arizona Christian wins at Vanguard on Saturday night, the Firestorm will also finish the season at 10-6 and join Westmont and William Jessup in a three-way tie.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 