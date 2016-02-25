Westmont Squeaks Out Win on Jerry Karczewski’s 3-pointer

College Basketball

Jerry Karczewski buried a 3-point basket in the waning seconds lifting No. 24 Westmont to a 65-63 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over 22nd-ranked William Jessup on Thursday in Rocklin.

The win moves the Warriors into a tie for fourth place with No, 15 Arizona Christian (21-7, 9-6).



With the scored tied at 62, Karczewski's shot came as the shot clock, which was four seconds ahead of the game clock, neared the two second mark.

William Jessup (18-9, 10-6).quickly brought the ball up court and Darius Clement attempted a shot and was fouled by Sean McDonnell, sending Clement to the line to shoot two free throws with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Clement made the first, but missed the second. The clock expired before either team gained possession of the rebound.



McDonnell led Westmont (20-8, 9-6 GSAC) in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19 points and seven boards. Cory Blau added 18 points.



With 12:23 remaining in the game, Clement scored on a layup to give Jessup a 46-36 advantage. Three minutes later, Westmont had tied the score at 48 courtesy of a 12-2 run. A layup by Britton Williams kicked off the run, followed by a three-pointer by Blau. McDonnell then provided back-to-back layups before Sam Bentz tied the game with a long-range bucket from beyond the arc.



A jumper by Clement ended Jessup's field goal drought of more than three and one-half minutes, but McDonnell answered back with a dunk to tie the game at 50 apiece.



The next seven points were scored from one free throw line or the other, resulting in a score of 54-53 in favor of Jessup with 5:44 left in regulation.



Saajid Polite then drained a three-pointer for Jessup, putting the home team up 57-53 with 4:04 to play. Blau responded with a layup for Westmont before Desmond Floyd did the same to retain a four-point advantage for Jessup. Blau, however, scored again to pull Westmont within two (59-57) with 2:32 remaining.



Nearly a minute later, Blau drove the lane, was fouled, and completed the 'and-one' play to give the Warriors a 60-59 lead. Then, with 1:28 to play, Clement drained another three to put Jessup back on top 62-60.



The Warriors' next possession resulted in a layup by Williams that tied the score at 62 with 1:02 to play.



Jessup ran 25 seconds off the game clock before Polite fired off a three-pointer. The missed shot was rebounded by Williams. Westmont called timeout then employed a similar strategy; running the clock down to six seconds before Karczewski's three sailed through the net, all but assuring Westmont's victory.



With one game to go in the regular season, Westmont has an opportunity to move into a two or three-way tie for third place in the GSAC standings. A win by the Warriors at Menlo on Saturday afternoon will tie Westmont and William Jessup at 10-6. If Arizona Christian wins at Vanguard on Saturday night, the Firestorm will also finish the season at 10-6 and join Westmont and William Jessup in a three-way tie.