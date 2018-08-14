Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Westmont Struggles to Clear Corner Kicks in 3-2 Loss

By Westmont Sports Information | August 14, 2018 | 8:03 p.m.

Westmont struggled defending on corner kicks and dropped a 3-2 decision against Trinity Western of British Columbia in its men’s soccer season opener on Tuesday at Thorrington Field.

The Warriors scored first when Jeremiah Anderson took a long through pass from Jose Vasquez and beat the goalkeeper one on one in the 15th minute.

The Spartans leveled the score in the 25th minutes. Leighton Johnson took a corner kick from the left side. His service was headed toward goal by Domenic Poletto and Westmont goalkeeper Lalo Delgado swatted the ball away. But Jacob Low picked up the loose ball and passed it back to Vito Poletto who deposited the ball in the upper right corner of the goal.

Trinity Western struck again in the 42nd minute as Leighton Johnson again served a corner from the left side and found Caleb Johnson who headed the ball past Delgado to give the Spartans the 2-1 advantage. They would take that lead into halftime.

Westmont coach Dave Wolf expressed his disappointment in the team’s defending on the corner kicks.

“There is a frustration there because defending set pieces comes down to two things:  being organized and competing. I’ll have to check the tapes, but at least one of those boxes didn’t get checked, maybe both,” said Wolf.

Trinity Western went ahead 3-1 in the 56th minute as Leighton Johnson beat a defender and served a pass from the right side to Low who delivered the ball to the back of the net from seven yards out.

The Warriors responded in the 62nd minute. The opportunity was created by some fancy footwork from Sean Nakaoka. He beat a defender toward the right end line and lifted a cross to Lucky Puengrod who headed it past the keeper to bring the Warriors within one.

There were some bright moments for the Warriors in the first half. In the 22nd minute newcomer Christian Webb beat the keeper and his shot was saved by a defender on the goal line.

“One definite take away from this match was that we had some chances to punish them early. They had some bad turnovers. We needed to be more ruthless early,” said Wolf.

The Warriors will return to action this Saturday for the annual exhibition match against DI powerhouse UC Santa Barbara. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

