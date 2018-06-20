Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:00 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

10 Westmont Students Selected to Receive Service Awards

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 30, 2014 | 2:32 p.m.

Ten outstanding Westmont College student leaders earned $1,000 toward school expenses as part of the 14th annual David K. Winter Servant Leadership Awards last Friday.

Each spring, the Westmont Student Life Office honors students who show exemplary leadership through service at Westmont and in the community.

This year the awards went to incoming seniors Paige Clenney of Huntington Beach; Elizabeth Cormode of Glendora; Cody Howen of Santa Barbara; Daniel Johnsen of Salinas and Rob Limkeman of Solon, Ohio. Incoming junior winners were Angela Brown of Menifee; Sarah Gowing of Littleton, Colo.; Kyle Jorgensen of Truckee; Tyler Moore of Murrieta and Carly Richardson of Belmont.

Winners were chosen for demonstrating integrity, collaboration skills, a passion for service and empathy. They revealed a servant’s heart in their roles on or off campus, made a significant impact on an organization, group or activity, and earned the respect and trust of their peers.

The student life office invites all faculty, staff and students to nominate deserving candidates, who are then vetted by a selection committee. The committee included Lyndsay Grimm, special assistant to the dean, Steve Contakes, assistant professor of chemistry, Robyn Bickerton, special projects coordinator for campus life, and Gabriella Pinheiro-Chavez, a 2013 recipient. The committee received more than 40 nominations this year.

Winter, Westmont president emeritus, attended the awards ceremony.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

