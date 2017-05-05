Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Students Set Sights on Summer of Global Service

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | May 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

This summer, 26 Westmont students will spend at least four weeks serving communities around the world on five teams in six countries, including Spain, Uganda, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and Peru.

The students have been meeting weekly during the spring semester to train for their specific trips.

Started nearly two decades ago, the student-led, staff-directed Emmaus Road seeks to increase awareness of global concerns, broadening the worldview of students and promoting the value of diversity.

“Emmaus Road provides an opportunity for students to engage with people of a different culture in a non-consumeristic way by serving together and developing relationships,” said Rebecca Boa, assistant director of campus life for ministry and
outreach.

“We hope to meet needs of each community we serve as we create space for students to encounter the uncomfortable and unfamiliar,” she said.

Emmaus Road is just one of the Westmont programs that encourages students to take part in cross-cultural service to help them understand the impact of world events and cultures.

Students in Altea-Alicante, Spain, will learn about the culture, and lead weekly art nights alongside Edge Project at their art gallery.

In Lugazi, Uganda, students will work with orphans, widows and elders at Faith Children’s Home, and engage in community outreaches to hospitals, prisons and schools.

The Taiwanese and South Korean teams will focus on building relationships through educational and music camps for children. Occasionally, they will stay with host families, while teaching English, science, music and sports.

Students in Indonesia will partner with a local business, Sea Tribes, to learn about Indonesian culture and people.

The Peru team will partner with World Vision and Westmont Global Studies Fellows to build relationships in several Peruvian communities. They will be led by former Westmont professor, Tito Paredes.

Each student must raise several thousand dollars for their trip. To help with this years’ service trips, please visit: www.westmont.edu/studentministries.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
