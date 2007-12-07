Westmont Stumbles in Opener of Wendy’s Classic

CALDWELL, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene ran out to an early lead and hung on for an 88-77 victory over Westmont in the opening game of the Wendy’s Classic in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Crusaders (6-0) remained unbeaten on the season, using a 12-0 run in the opening five minutes to build a 12-4 edge — a lead that would grow to as many as 19 points in the first half.

Kendall Gielow had 18 points and seven rebounds for Northwest Nazarene, with Joel Ryman scoring 14 points off the bench, including a pair of crucial three-pointers in the final five minutes.

Tyler Dutton got 15 points and five rebounds to pace Westmont (3-3).

In the nightcap, Aaron Sims tipped home a missed three-pointer with one-tenth of a second remaining in overtime, lifting the University of Montana-Western to a 90-89 victory over tournament host College of Idaho.

Today’s pairings have Northwest Nazarene meeting Montana-Western at 6 p.m., with College of Idaho-Westmont at 8 p.m.