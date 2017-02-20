Westmont Suffers First Baseball Loss of Season

Baseball

Westmont surrendered three home runs and suffered its first loss of the season, 9-7 against the Thunderbirds of British Columbia (10-1).

British Columbia hit a pair of two-run homers and a three-run blast to overcome a 5-0 Westmont lead.

Connor McManigal had a two-run single for Westmont and Derek Rodrigo singled home McManigal for a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Michael Frignon, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the third, British Columbia pulled to within two runs on a three-run home run to right-center field.

Westmont (6-1) added two runs on a two-run home run by Travis Vander Molen. Luke Coffey, who had singled up the middle to lead off the inning, scored on the play. putting the Warriors ahead 7-3.

In the top of the sixth, with Sean Coynes on the mound for the Warriors, first baseman Vinny Martin produced a two-run home run for British Columbia.

The Thunderbirds tied the game in the top half of the seventh inning on a two-run home run by catcher Mackenzie Parlow. British Columbia then scored what turned out to be the winning run on an infield single by shortstop Kyle McComb.

British Columbia added another run in the top of the eighth on an RBI-single to right filed by Robinson.

The game, which lasted three hours and seven minutes, was called complete by home plate umpire Carlos Trujillo after the bottom of the eighth due to fog.