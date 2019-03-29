Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 11:30 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Suffers Two Losses at Hope International

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 29, 2019 | 7:25 p.m.

Westmont Baseball (23-8, 10-8 GSAC) found itself struggling to keep up with the Royals of Hope International (21-14, 15-7) and fell in both ends of a doubleheader.

The Royals tallied 20 hits to outscore Westmont 16-8 in the first game, then held the Warrior to just one hit in the second game to win 6-2.

The first game started off well enough for the Warriors when lead-off hitter Taylor Garcia delivered a solo home run down the left field line to put Westmont on top 1-0. However, the Royals scored 13 runs before a Warrior would cross the plate again.

In the top of the seventh, Westmont scored twice on a double by Andrew Bayard that drove in Isaiah Leach and Nick Sablock. Westmont also scored twice in the eighth inning, once on a double down the left field line by Bryce Morison and once on an RBI-single by Sablock.

Westmont's three runs in the ninth were the result of a solo home run by Bayard and a two-run digger by Devin Perez.

Grant Gardner (6-2) took the loss for the Warriors.

In the second game, Morison deposited the ball over the fence in left-center to put Westmont up 2-0. However, it proved to be the only hit the Warriors would record and the only runs Westmont would score. The Royals scored once in each of the first three innings then added three more in the fifth to secure the win.

Starter Corey Dawson (6-2) was charged with the loss.

The two teams will meet up for another doubleheader on Saturday in Fullerton, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 