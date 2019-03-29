Westmont Suffers Two Losses at Hope International

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (23-8, 10-8 GSAC) found itself struggling to keep up with the Royals of Hope International (21-14, 15-7) and fell in both ends of a doubleheader.

The Royals tallied 20 hits to outscore Westmont 16-8 in the first game, then held the Warrior to just one hit in the second game to win 6-2.

The first game started off well enough for the Warriors when lead-off hitter Taylor Garcia delivered a solo home run down the left field line to put Westmont on top 1-0. However, the Royals scored 13 runs before a Warrior would cross the plate again.

In the top of the seventh, Westmont scored twice on a double by Andrew Bayard that drove in Isaiah Leach and Nick Sablock. Westmont also scored twice in the eighth inning, once on a double down the left field line by Bryce Morison and once on an RBI-single by Sablock.

Westmont's three runs in the ninth were the result of a solo home run by Bayard and a two-run digger by Devin Perez.

Grant Gardner (6-2) took the loss for the Warriors.

In the second game, Morison deposited the ball over the fence in left-center to put Westmont up 2-0. However, it proved to be the only hit the Warriors would record and the only runs Westmont would score. The Royals scored once in each of the first three innings then added three more in the fifth to secure the win.

Starter Corey Dawson (6-2) was charged with the loss.

The two teams will meet up for another doubleheader on Saturday in Fullerton, beginning at 11:00 a.m.