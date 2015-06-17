Westmont’s Summer Scholars Program Offers Students a Taste of College

Twenty high school seniors and incoming first-year Westmont College students will begin experiencing college life at Westmont June 22-July 10 while earning college credits.

In its fifth year, the Westmont Summer Scholars program allows high school seniors and recent high school graduates to take three weeks of intensive classes while living on campus in a residence hall.

The students, from seven states, including Texas, Minnesota, Vermont and Maryland, will have the opportunity to take either General Psychology with Carmel Saad, assistant professor of psychology, or Imperialism and Independence with Chandra Mallampalli, professor of history.

“There are other ways to earn college credit in high school, AP classes or community college classes offered at a student’s high school,” says Chris Hoeckley, director of the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts at Westmont, which oversees the program. “But those options don’t offer the full college experience of living with your fellow students and developing close relationships with professors.”

They will also have the chance to visit the Getty Museum in Los Angeles and attend the Fourth of July concert at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Hoeckley says he hopes the program introduces students to an education that integrates their learning with their faith.

“The course topics intersect significantly with commitments that grow out of students’ religious faith,” he says. “The program is an opportunity for Westmont to offer its unique, Christian, liberal arts education to those still exploring their college options, while allowing the college to extend its mission to those who might otherwise not benefit from it.”

