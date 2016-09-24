Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Sweeps Biola, Continues Record Start

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 24, 2016 | 10:05 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Playing in front of a large and boisterous home crowd, No. 3 Westmont Volleyball continued its record-breaking year with a three game sweep of No. 13 Biola (13-7, 4-2 GSAC). It was the first time Westmont has swept the Eagles since 2000. The Warriors won the Golden State Athletic Conference match by set scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22.

With the victory, Westmont improves to 17-0 on the season and 6-0 in GSAC Play.

"Our players were definitely amped for the game and were ready to compete," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook, "and compete they did."

Westmont shut down the net by producing 13 team blocks on the night in just three set. Libby Dahlberg produced three solo blocks and seven block assists while Taylor Beckman added another five block assists.

"Our middles were closing very well," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook, and our passing was great, again, as it has been all year."

Beckman, Courtney Crosby and Kami Troesh led the way in the Warriors' passing game. Troesh provided 14 service receptions and 14 digs. Beckman added 13 service receptions and nine digs. Crosby tallied 16 service receptions and three digs.

The Warriors accomplished the sweep despite having several team members under the weather.

"We had a bunch of players sick this week," said Cook. "It was nice to see them still perform under sinus pressure."

Westmont took control of the first set with an 8-2 run that gave the Warriors a 12-6 lead. Mila Maricic and Sam Neely each contributed two kills during the run while Dahlberg added one. Westmont also benefited from a block by Maricic and Neely and another by Dahlberg and Taylor. The Eagles would get no closer than three points the rest of the way.

In the second set, Westmont fell behind 11-8, prompting Cook to call timeout. Whatever she said in the team huddle must have had an effect as the Warriors scored the next seven points to take a 15-11 lead.

"That is a strength of this team," said Cook. "They can start to falter a little bit, recognize it and then pull up. They gathered themselves, regained composure and then got back to playing our game. A lot of that ability stems from our seniors and the maturity on our team. I commend our upper classmen for leading the charge and keeping our team on track."

Westmont jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the third set, but gave back some ground to a relentless Eagles squad. Biola finally caught the Warriors at 18-all. Westmont traded points with Biola until the score reached 22-22.

A service error by Biola opened a window for the Warriors who used the opportunity to close the door. Libby Dahlberg and McGough shut the net down with a block on an attack by Alyx Dunham to give the Warriors match point. Dahlberg then ended the match with a solo block on another attack by Dunham.

Dahlberg led the way offensively for the Warriors as well, producing a team-high nine kills and a .316 attack percentage. Cook was pleased with the production of her right side hitters – Neely, Cassidy Rea and Sarah McGough – who combined for 11 kills and a .417 attack error

"Biola is very good at defending a left side attack," mentioned Cook. "They have a well formed block, they run their defense on looking for hard hitters, they are really good at picking up the tip. We knew that we were going to want to attack them from our right side."

Westmont will look to defends its unbeaten record next Saturday when it hosts the Royals of Hope International (9-5, 4-1) at seven o'clock.    

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 