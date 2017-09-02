Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Westmont Sweeps Four Matches in Atherton

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 2, 2017 | 10:34 p.m.

(ATHERTON, Calif.) A journey to the Bay Area for Westmont Volleyball (12-1) to participate in the Menlo Tournament netted the Warriors four more wins and extended their winning streak to 11 games. Westmont swept all four matches and now has won its last 22 sets.

On Friday morning, Westmont took on the Skylights of Montana State Northern (4-8), winning by scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-16. Right side hitter Samantha Neely and outside hitter Brooklynn Cheney each produced 10 kills with Neely posting and atmospheric .539 attack percentage. Cheney helped put out the lights with a.333 attack percentage.

Friday afternoon, Westmont played Providence Christian (1-4), defeating the Sea Beggars 25-23, 25-7 and 25-13. Middle blocker Emma Harrah and outside hitter Hali Galloway led the sinking of the Sea Beggars with eight kills apiece. Harrah plundered Providence with a .583 attack percentage while Galloway made waves hitting .263.

Early Saturday, the Warriors tamed the Wildcats of Johnson and Wales of Colorado (0-12) with scores of 25-10, 26-24, 25-15. Galloway roared ahead to lead the Warriors with nine kills and a .278 attack percentage while Harrah stalked Johnson and Wales with eight kills and a .700 attack percentage.

Marking her Westmont debut on Saturday was sophomore outside hitter Meghan Lacey who produced six kills and a .364 attack percentage.

The final match saw the Warriors put to sleep the Battlin' Bears of Rocky Mountain of Montaina (8-4) 26-24, 25-18 and 25-16. Neely and middle blocker Libby Dahlberg set the trap with 14 and 13 kills respectively. Nelly hit .323 while Dahlberg tracked down the Battlin' Bears with a .259 attack percentage.

Wednesday, Westmont will travel to Cal Lutheran for a non-conference match-up with the Regals at 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, the Warriors begin Golden State Athletic Conference play in Santa Clarita with a 7:00 p.m. date with the Mustangs of The Master's.

