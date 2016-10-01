Westmont Sweeps Hope for 18th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Westmont's Libby Dahlberg owned the center of the net whenever she was in the front row during Saturday's Golden State Athletic Conference match against Hope International. The sophomore led the Warriors with 11 kills, posted a .471 attack percentage and tallied six blocks – three of them solos – as third-ranked and unbeaten Westmont swept the match 25-16, 25-11, 25-12. When Dahlberg wasn’t in the front row, junior Mila Maricic took over as middle blocker. Maricic connected for kills on seven attempts (no errors) for an attack percentage of .714. She also provided two block assists. With the win, Westmont improved to 18-0 and 7-0 in conference play. The Warriors have not given up a set in conference play. Also impressive tonight was outside hitter junior Taylor Beckman who tallied eight kills while also providing 20 serve receptions without and error. Freshman right side hitter Cassidy Rea added another seven kills with a .400 attack percentage. Westmont was consistent throughout the match, never trailing after the fourth rally of any set. In each set the Warriors held a 10-5 lead and never let the Royals (9-7, 4-3 GSAC) threaten. As a team, the Warriors posted a .326 attack percentage while holding the Royals to -.011. Senior Alexa Nestlerode and sophomore Amy Buffham provided their usual solid performances at the setter position with 17 and 16 assists respectively. With one match to go in the first rotation through the GSAC schedule, the Warriors are in first place, one game ahead of The Master's (14-5, 6-1). The Warriors and Mustangs will face off in Murchison Gymnasium on Tuesday night at seven o'clock.

