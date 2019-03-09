Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Westmont Sweeps Oregon Tech, Improves to 17-2

By Westmont Sports Information | March 9, 2019 | 6:42 p.m.

NAIA fifth-ranked Westmont Baseball took both ends of a doubleheader from the Hustlin' Owls of Oregon Tech on Saturday afternoon at Russ Carr Field. The Warriors won the first game 5-1 before claiming the second game 9-1.

In the early game, Grant Gardner claimed his fifth win of the season against no losses. The senior right-hander went six innings, allowing one run on six hits, struck out three and walked two. He lowered his season ERA to 2.43.

Tied 1-1, Westmont took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Luke Coffey led off with a walk, advanced to third on a single to right center by Bryce Morison and scored on a sacrifice fly to center field that earned Isaiah Leach his second RBI of the game.

Westmont reliever Kody McLain, who would pick up his third save of the season by pitching the final three innings without allowing a run, got out of a jam in the seventh to preserve the Warrior lead.

In the Warriors' half of the seventh, Westmont added an insurance run. Nick Sablock walked and stole second before Leach was walked. Two outs later, Jeremiah Canada pinch ran for Sablock and advanced to third when Taylor Garcia was walked to load the bases. Tyler Roper picked up an RBI with a single to left that drove in Canada.

Westmont (17-2) added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to account for the rest of the scoring. Morison had a RBI double, reached third on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error by the Owls' third baseman.

The Warriors jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the second game.

Luke Coffey pounded his fifth home run of the season over the left field fence to make the score 3-0. Travis Vander Molen pounded a two-RBI double to left center.

Starter Cory Dawson (3-1) was awarded the win after pitching five innings. He allowed one run on four hits, struck out eight batters and allowed just one walk.

The two teams will play a doubleheader again Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.    

