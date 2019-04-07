Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Sunday, April 7 , 2019, 7:27 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Sweeps Pair; Robert Ruiz Becomes Winningest Coach in Program History

By Westmont Sports Information | April 7, 2019 | 12:02 a.m.

Westmont's Robert Ruiz became the winningest baseball coach in program history on Saturday when his Warriors tallied 30 runs and 31 hits in a doubleheader sweep at San Diego Christian, 18-7 and 12-5.

Robert Ruiz Click to view larger
Robert Ruiz has won 284 games in 10 seasons.

Westmont improves to 27-10 and 14-10 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Ruiz, who is in his 10th year at the helm, has a coaching record of 284-213-1 (.571), surpassing John Kirkgard's 281 wins collected over 13 seasons (1984-1996).

"I got a chance to talk to Coach Kirkgard and told him that he built this program and that I feel grateful to be a part of it," said Ruiz. "It has been a decade of work for our coaching staff. It is a program accomplishment and I am grateful for all the players and coaches who have contributed to it. We have tried to do things the right way and it has been a privilege to be a part of this."

RBI singles by Nick Sablock and Isaiah Leach got Westmont rolling in the first game. The Warriors added three more in the second inning on a RBI single by Chad Jones and an error on the play that allowed two unearned runs.

After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, Westmont took them right back in the top of the fourth when Leach drove a two-run double to left center field.

In the fifth inning, Westmont tacked on five more runs to go up 12-4. A single by Chad Jones drove in the first, the second came when Sablock reached on an error. A wild pitch allowed Sablock to score the third run and a bases-loaded walk to Andrew Stufft produced the fourth. The final run of the inning scored when Tyler Roper recorded an infield single that drove in Taylor Bush.

Westmont added its 13th run with an RBI-single up the middle by Zach Mendez. 

Westmont notched four more run in the eighth. Andrew Bayard drove in two with a bases-loaded single to left field. Another bases-loaded walk to Stuftt brought in the third run before Kyle Soria produced a sacrifice fly that scored Bayard.

"Andrew Bayard came in off the bench today and was really solid," said Ruiz. "He had good at bats and helped carry the offense again."

Bayard drove in the first run in the nightcap. Westmont took a 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Sablock's two-RBI double down the right field line drove in Bryce Morison and Mezurashi.

In the bottom of the fifth, things fell apart for the Warriors. Without giving up a hit, Westmont allowed the Hawks to score three runs and reload the bases. A double by Tanner Mayberry scored two more runs, giving San Diego Christian a 5-3 lead.

After a scoreless sixth, Westmont entered the final (seventh) inning needing two runs to extend the game. 

They scored nine. 

It was the most runs scored by the Warriors in one inning since March 12, 2016 when the Warriors tallied 12 against The Master's in the fifth inning of a seven-inning game.

The Warriors will host The Master's next weekend in the final home stand of the season. Doubleheaders will be played on Friday and Saturday with play beginning on both days at 11 a.m.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 