Westmont Sweeps Pair; Robert Ruiz Becomes Winningest Coach in Program History

Baseball

Westmont's Robert Ruiz became the winningest baseball coach in program history on Saturday when his Warriors tallied 30 runs and 31 hits in a doubleheader sweep at San Diego Christian, 18-7 and 12-5.

Westmont improves to 27-10 and 14-10 in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Ruiz, who is in his 10th year at the helm, has a coaching record of 284-213-1 (.571), surpassing John Kirkgard's 281 wins collected over 13 seasons (1984-1996).

"I got a chance to talk to Coach Kirkgard and told him that he built this program and that I feel grateful to be a part of it," said Ruiz. "It has been a decade of work for our coaching staff. It is a program accomplishment and I am grateful for all the players and coaches who have contributed to it. We have tried to do things the right way and it has been a privilege to be a part of this."

RBI singles by Nick Sablock and Isaiah Leach got Westmont rolling in the first game. The Warriors added three more in the second inning on a RBI single by Chad Jones and an error on the play that allowed two unearned runs.

After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, Westmont took them right back in the top of the fourth when Leach drove a two-run double to left center field.

In the fifth inning, Westmont tacked on five more runs to go up 12-4. A single by Chad Jones drove in the first, the second came when Sablock reached on an error. A wild pitch allowed Sablock to score the third run and a bases-loaded walk to Andrew Stufft produced the fourth. The final run of the inning scored when Tyler Roper recorded an infield single that drove in Taylor Bush.

Westmont added its 13th run with an RBI-single up the middle by Zach Mendez.

Westmont notched four more run in the eighth. Andrew Bayard drove in two with a bases-loaded single to left field. Another bases-loaded walk to Stuftt brought in the third run before Kyle Soria produced a sacrifice fly that scored Bayard.

"Andrew Bayard came in off the bench today and was really solid," said Ruiz. "He had good at bats and helped carry the offense again."

Bayard drove in the first run in the nightcap. Westmont took a 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Sablock's two-RBI double down the right field line drove in Bryce Morison and Mezurashi.

In the bottom of the fifth, things fell apart for the Warriors. Without giving up a hit, Westmont allowed the Hawks to score three runs and reload the bases. A double by Tanner Mayberry scored two more runs, giving San Diego Christian a 5-3 lead.

After a scoreless sixth, Westmont entered the final (seventh) inning needing two runs to extend the game.

They scored nine.

It was the most runs scored by the Warriors in one inning since March 12, 2016 when the Warriors tallied 12 against The Master's in the fifth inning of a seven-inning game.

The Warriors will host The Master's next weekend in the final home stand of the season. Doubleheaders will be played on Friday and Saturday with play beginning on both days at 11 a.m.