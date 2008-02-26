Westmont Sweeps Past Biola, 9-0

Westmont picked up its first Golden State Athletic Conference win Tuesday by sweeping Biola, 9-0, at the Abbott Tennis Courts.

With the victory, Westmont improved to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in GSAC play. Biola remains winless (0-6 and 0-3).

Senior team captain Kyle Godfrey cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, defeating Biola’s Colin Snow. Freshman Aaron Cooke claimed the win at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Tyler Jung while fellow freshman Kent Stormans won on the No. 3 court by the same score over Justin Mart.

At No. 4, senior Ryan Shultz picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win over Joel Huibregtse. Freshman Chris Hill

defeated Dan Westman on court five, 6-2, 6-2, while Martin Park defeated Nick Lazar, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.

The closest match of the day was competed on the No. 3 doubles court, where Hill and sophomore Ryley Schultz edged out Mart and Tyler Groenink, 0-7. Snow and Jung put up a battle at No. 1 doubles but eventually succumbed, 8-5, to Godfrey and Stormans. At No. 2 doubles, Shultz and Cooke defeated Huibregtse and Westman, 8-3.

Westmont will be on the road for two games this week. The Warriors play at Cal Poly Pomona on Thursday then take on No. 20 California Baptist (3-1, 1-1) on Saturday in Riverside.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.