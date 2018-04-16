Westmont Sweeps Shepherd in Doubleheader

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (21-12) completed a sweep of the Thundering Herd of Shepherd (2-21) by taking both ends of a doubleheader at Russ Carr Field on Saturday. Westmont outscored Shepherd 16-3 and the first game of the twin bill and then claimed the second game 4-2.

Three uncharacteristic errors by the Warriors in the top of the second inning led to three unearned runs for Shepherd and put the Warriors in a 3-0 hole. That did not last long, however, as the Warriors put up a four spot in the bottom half of the inning.

With one away, Luke Coffey doubled to left field and then reached third when Isaiah Leach ground out. A double to center by Travis Vander Molen brought home Coffey for the Warriors' first run. After Taylor Bush was walked, Clarke Bader swung at the first pitch he saw and deposited the ball just over the left field fence for a three-run home run.

Westmont added five more runs in the fifth. Michael Frigon led off the inning with a single to left and then stole second base. A single up the middle by Michael Stefanic drove in Frigon. One out later, Stefanic stole second. Coffey was then hit by a pitch to put Warriors on first and second.

With two away, Vander Molen hit a bloop doubled down the right field line that allowed Stefanic to score and Coffey to reach third. A pass ball resulted in Stefanic scoring and Vander Molen taking third.

That brought up Bush who reached on a bunt single and picked up an RBI when Vander Molen scored. An overthrow on the play sent Bush to second. Bush claimed third base on a pass ball and then scored when Bader singled to short.

In the bottom of the fourth, Frigon led off with an infield single and then stole second base. Stefanic moved Frigon to third with a single to center. A single to right by Derek Rodigo allowed Frigon to touch home plate and moved Stefanic to second.

A pass ball then moved Rodigo and Stefanic up one base before Coffey was walked to load the bases. One out later, Vander sent a sacrifice fly to right field to score Stefanic and move Rodigo to third. Rodigo later scored on a wild pitch.

A single run was scored in the bottom of the fifth after Bader led off with his third hit of the day – a double to right. One out later, with Matt Matlock serving a courtesy runner for Bader, Frigon singled through the left side to move Matlock to third. Stefanic then reached on a fielder's choice that scored Matlock and retired Frigon at second.

The Warriors completed their scoring in the seventh inning when three more runs crossed the plate in an improbable fashion. Bryce Morison, Neil Sterling and Henry Hedeen all picked up RBIs when they were hit by pitches with the bases loaded. The Warriors did not have a hit in the inning.

Starting pitcher David Gaydos (4-2) picked up the win in the first game after pitching five innings. Gaydos, who was charged with three unearned runs, gave up five hits, struck out three and did not surrender a walk.

Sean Coyne (3-1) started the final game of the series for the Warriors and collected the win. Coyne gave up one run on six hits in six innings of work. Coyne struck out three without allowing a walk. Lance Simpson earned his fourth save of the year by pitching the final frame of the seven-inning game. Simpson allowed one run on two hits and struck out one.

Westmont trailed one to nothing going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Shane Soria was walked to lead off the inning and then reached second when his brother Kyle Soria laid down a sacrifice bunt. Connor McManigal, who pinch ran for the elder Soria on second, took third when Frigon grounded out to second. McManigal then scored on a wild pitch.

Three more runs in the sixth inning proved to be the difference for the Warriors. Rodigo reached on a two-base error to start off the inning and then claimed third base when Coffey grounded out to second. Matlock walked and then stole second. A sacrifice fly by Vander Molen scored Rodigo as the go-ahead run and moved Matlock to third.

Bush drove in what would ultimately prove to be the winning run with a single to short on which McManigal scored. Shane Soria then singled through the right side on a hit-and-run that allowed Bush to take third base. After Shane Soria stole second, Kyle Soria single through the left side to push Bush across the plate.