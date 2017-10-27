Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Westmont Sweeps to Share of GSAC Volleyball Title

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 27, 2017 | 7:39 p.m.

Samantha Neely tallied 13 kills and Taylor Beckman added 10 more as NAIA No. 7 Westmont Volleyball swept Arizona Christian  in a Golden State Athletic Conference match and clinched a share of the conference regular-season title. 

Westmont (27-3, 11-0 GSAC) will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament. The Warriors will have an opportunity to win the title outright Saturday night when they take on San Diego Christian (9-15, 2-8) in Santee.

As a team, the Warriors hit .280 for the match while holding their opponents to -.009. Cassidy Rea and Hali Galloway each contributed seven kills while Libby Dahlberg and Emma Harrah notched five apiece.

Amy Buffham, the reigning GSAC Setter of the Week, recorded 26 assists for the Warriors. Beckman notched 13 serve receptions and 13 digs while Brooklynn Cheney tallied 15 serve receptions and seven digs. Libero Lauren Friis contributed eight serve receptions and 16 digs.

Next week, the Warriors will finish up the regular season with home games against William Jessup on Friday evening and Menlo on Saturday afternoon. 

The GSAC Championships, which will be held in Santa Clarita at The Master's, begin with the quarterfinals on Friday, November 10.  Westmont will begin tournament play in the semifinals on Saturday morning, November 11. The championship game will be played later that evening.    

