Westmont Sweeps Twin Bill, Series at Menlo

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (29-14, 22-11 GSAC) completed a three-game sweep of Menlo as it took both games of Saturday's Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Warriors won the first game 8-4 and won the seven-inning contest 10-4.

The Warriors are a game up on the Lions of Vanguard for second place in the GSAC.

David Gaydos took the mound for the Warriors in game one. He picked up his sixth win of the season to go with his three losses. Gaydos gave up seven hits through six innings and gave up three runs. He struck out six and walked two.

Menlo (15-26, 11-22 GSAC) got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Adgar and Dalton Maxwell led off the game with back-to-back singles. After a strikeout, John Velasco was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brice Foster singled to center field to score Adgar and Maxwell to kick off the scoring.

The Warriors added a run in the top of the second inning. With one out, Henry Hedeen worked a full count and hit the ninth pitch of the at-bat over the right field fence to bring the Warriors within one.

In the bottom of the second, Wyatt Nebe was hit by a pitch to start the inning – William Tipton came in to pinch run for Nebe. Tipton reached second base on a wild pitch. Dylan Cole followed with a walk. Adgar reached first on a bunt to load the bases. Maxwell hit a groundball to shortstop where Adgar was thrown out at second, but Tipton was able to score on the fielder’s choice – brining the score to 1-3 in favor of the Oaks.

Westmont added two in the top of the third. Travis Vander Molen drew a leadoff walk. Taylor Garcia was hit by a pitch. Tyler Roper sacrificed Vander Molen and Garcia up 90 feet with a bunt to the third baseman. Michael Stefanic then singled to left field to score Vander Molen. After a pop out, Hedeen singled to the shortstop to score Garcia and tie the game up at three.

The Warriors took the lead in the top of the fourth as Bryce Morison hit a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence for a solo home run.

Westmont added two more in the fifth. Stefanic led off the inning by reaching first via a hit by pitch. Luke Coffey then singled to left field. Hedeen drew a walk to load the bases. Taylor Bush received an RBI as he reached base on a walk to bring in Stefanic. Vander Molen was hit by a pitch to bring in Coffey and extend the Warriors’ lead to 6-3 through five.

The Warriors again added two runs in the top of the sixth. With one out, Stefanic singled to the shortstop. Coffey hit an RBI-double to left field to score Stefanic. Hedeen picked up his third hit of the game as he singled to right field to push Coffey to third. Bush followed with a sacrifice fly to the right fielder to score Coffey.

Cory Dawson came in to throw the last three innings for the Warriors. He gave up his only run in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Menlo’s Donny Bendo singled to center field. Alexander Thomposon followed with a single to the shortstop – Bendo advanced to third on an error by the shortstop. Eric Whitfield hit a pinch hit-RBI-single to the third baseman to score Bendo – bringing the game to its eventual final score of 8-4.

Dawson picked up the save as he threw a scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Warriors.

Justin Sanders took the mound for game three for the Warriors. He picked up his seventh win of the season to go with his one loss. He threw four and a third innings while giving up six hits and four runs.

Menlo again struck first in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Gillette singled to left field. Velasco followed with a single to right field – Gillette advanced to third. Velesco then advanced to second and Gillette scored on error by the pitcher. Mason Allen hit a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run to put Menlo up 3-0 through one.

Westmont added three in the top of the third. Stefanic singled to left field to lead off the inning. After a line out, Hedeen singled to right field. Morison drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Vander Molen then singled to center field to score Stefanic and Hedeen. Kyle Soria continued the rally with an RBI-souble to left field – scoring Morison and tying the game at three.

Menlo recaptured the lead in the bottom of the third as Adgar hit a leadoff solo home run over the left field fence to put Menlo up 4-3.

The Warriors took back the lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Hedeen picked up his fifth hit of the afternoon with a single to center field – Hayden Euper came in to pinch run for Hedeen. Euper took second base on an error by the first baseman. Bush then doubled down the left field line to score Euper and tie the game at four. Vander Molen snagged the lead for the Warriors with an RBI-single to right field to bring in Bush.

Westmont added five more runs in the top of the seventh to extend their lead to 10-4. Bailey Reid threw an inning and a third in relief. He gave up one hit and gave up zero runs while striking out three and walking one. Lance Simpson threw the final four outs for the Warriors to pick up his eighth save of the season. Simpson struck out one and gave up one hit in his outing.

Westmont will play a doubleheader with two seven inning games against Marymount on Tuesday – first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The Warriors will then finish GSAC play at home over the weekend with a three game series against The Master’s.