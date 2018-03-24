Westmont Baseball Sweeps Vanguard in Doubleheader

Baseball

(IRVINE, Calif.) Westmont Baseball (21-11, 14-9 GSAC) completed a three-game sweep as they won both ends of today’s Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader against Vanguard (18-19-1, 14-10 GSAC). Westmont won the first game 10-5 and the seven-inning contest 7-5.

David Gaydos (4-3) took the mound for the Warriors in game one. He picked up the win as he went seven and two thirds innings while giving up six hits and four runs – three earned. He also struck out eight while walking four.

Vanguard struck first in the bottom of the first. Tanner Perry walked to lead off the game. Shane Elias-Calles followed with a single to right field. Perry would then advance to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Michael Fuchs singled up the middle to score Perry and give the Lions the early 1-0 lead.

The Warriors tied the game at one in the top of the fourth. Michael Stefanic singled through the right side to lead off the inning. Luke Coffey bunted Stefanic over to second base – Stefanic would advance to third on a wild pitch. Austin Muller hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Stefanic to tie the game at one a piece.

The Lions responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Sam Neufeld reached first base on an error to start the inning. After a fly out, Perry singled to left field. Elias-Calles singled on a bunt and advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher – Perry advanced to third and Neufeld scored the unearned run. Chris Rodriguez followed with an RBI-groundout to the shortstop – Perry scored on the play to bring the score to 3-1.

Westmont added their second run in the top of the sixth. Taylor Bush drew a one-out walk and Stefanic followed with a single – Bush advanced to third on a throwing error by the pitcher. Stefanic was then caught stealing for the second out of the inning. Coffey drew a two-out walk to put runners on the corners for Muller. Muller then singled to right field to plate Bush.

The Warriors pushed five runners across in the top of the eighth. Bush led off the inning with a walk – he then stole second. Stefanic hit an RBI-triple down the right field line to score Bush. After a Vanguard pitching change, Coffey walked – Stefanic scored on a wild pitch and William Hoyer-Pingle came in to pinch run for Coffey. Hoyer-Pingle advanced from first to third on two pass balls. With one out, Henry Hedeen reached on a drop third strike and advanced to second on a throwing error by the catcher – Hoyer-Pingle was also able to score on the error.

Brody Weiss came in to pinch run for Hedeen at second base. Bryce Morison singled to the shortstop and advanced Weiss to third. Tyler Roper singled through the right side to score Weiss and advance Morison to third – Hayden Euper came on as the courtesy runner for Roper. Euper stole second and Travis Vander Molen walked to load the bases. Garcia hit a sacrifice fly to the center fielder to score Morison and give Westmont a 7-3 lead.

Vanguard responded with a run in the bottom of the eighth and the Warriors added three more in the top of the ninth. Coffey led off the ninth with a double to center field. Muller singled up the middle to advance Coffey to third. Hedeen hit an RBI-single to plate Coffey. Muller and Hedeen stole second and third. Morison finished the scoring for the Warriors with his two RBI-double down the left field line to plate Muller and Hedeen.

Lance Simpson pitched the final inning and a third for the Warriors. He gave up one run in the bottom of the ninth to go along with two hits a strikeout and two walks. Westmont took game one by a final score of 10-5.

In game two, the Warriors quickly got to Vanguard’s starting pitcher Michael Kashou in the top of the first inning. Garcia led off the game with a single through the left side. Bush bunted Garcia to second. Stefanic was then hit by a pitch. Stefanic advanced to second a throwing error by the catcher – the error also allowed Garcia to score.

Justin Sanders took the mound for the Warriors and earned his fourth win of the season to go along with one loss. He gave up eight hits over five innings while striking out one, walking one, and surrendering five runs.

The Lions scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Rodriguez singled up the middle to lead off the inning. Joe Johnson bunted Rodriguez over to second. Josh Weeks grounded out to the first baseman – allowing Rodriguez to advance to third. After a Chad Sutton walk, Lucas Martinez hit an RBI-single to the shortstop to score Rodriguez and tie the game at one.

Westmont added two in the top of the third. Garcia led off the inning with a walk – he then stole second and advanced to third on a pass ball. Bush singled to left field to score Garcia. Bush stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Stefanic hit an RBI-double to right field to score Bush.

In the top of the fourth, the Warriors extended their lead with three more runs. With one out, Kyle Soria was hit by a pitch. After a Vader Molen lineout, Soria stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Soria then scored on a pass ball. Garcia doubled down the left field line. Bush drew a walk. Garcia advanced to third on a wild pitch and Bush advanced to second on a pass ball. Stefanic hit a two out, two RBI-single to left field to score Garcia and Bush and give Westmont a 6-1 lead.

The Lions responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Johnson doubled down the right field line to lead off the inning. Weeks grounded out to second base and pushed Johnson to third base. With two outs, Martinez singled to third base to score Johnson.

Vanguard came within a run of the Warriors as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Perry led off with a single to left field. After a fly out, Fuchs singled through the right side. With two outs, Johnson connected for a three-run home run over the right field fence to bring the score to 6-5 in favor of the Warriors.

Westmont added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Hedeen led off the inning with a walk. Morison pushed Hedeen to second with a sacrifice bunt. Soria grounded out to second base – allowing Hedeen to advance to third. Vander Molen was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Garcia singled to center field to plate Hedeen and give Westmont the 7-5 advantage.

Bailey Reed came in for the save in the bottom of the seventh. Reed retired the Lions in order to earn his first save of the season and complete the sweep with the 7-5 victory for the Warriors.

The sweep pushes Westmont into second place and gives them a half game lead over the Lions – who are currently sitting in third place in the GSAC.

The Warriors will return to the field next Wednesday and Thursday for a midweek GSAC series against the Firestorm of Arizona Christian. Wednesday’s game starts at 3:00 p.m. and Thursday’s doubleheader begins at 11:00 a.m.