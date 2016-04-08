Westmont Sweeps William Jessup, Takes Over First Place

Baseball

Seventh-ranked Westmont Baseball recaptured first place in the Golden State Athletic Conference standing by sweeping William Jessup (3-25, 3-17) in a doubleheader at Yuba College.



With the dual wins, Westmont (30-7, 16-4 GSAC) overtook No. 13 Vanguard (27-9-1, 16-5) moving one-half game ahead of the Lions. Vanguard has a bye from GSAC play this week.



Despite giving up five runs in the bottom of the first, Westmont pitchers put up donuts the rest of the way while Warrior hitters served up a baker's dozen to claim a 13-5 win in the opener. The Warriors scored 13 runs on 15 hits and took advantage of key Jessup miscues.

Westmont scored a single run in the top half of the first after Alex Bush reached on a bloop-double with two outs. Bush then stole third and was able to make it home on an errant throw from the catcher on the play.Westmont scored four more runs (three Michaels and a Bush) in the top of the third to even the contest at five runs each. With one away, Michael Valentin, Jr. reached on an infield single and then stole second base. After a walk to Michael Frigon, Michael Stefanic produced a single to left that scored Valentine and moved Frigon over to third.Another walk, this one to Bush, loaded the bases for Jarrett Costa who pounded out a three-RBI double to left.In the top of the fourth, Turner Conrad reached on a bunt single and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Andrew Devian. Valentine's single to right field drove in Conrad and gave Westmont a 6-5 advantage.The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth. With two outs, Derek Rodigo was issued a free pass to first base. A single to left by Graylin Derke gave the Warriors base runners at first and second. Conrad drove in Rodigo with a single to right that allowed Derke to reach third. Devian then picked up an RBI with a single to left center.The sixth inning saw Stefanic reach first on a single to left and move up 90 feet when Bush reached on an error. With two outs, Rodigo stepped up to the plate and singled to right to drive in Stefanic - the second time he would score in the game, but not the last.The Warriors' second baseman scored a third time in Westmont's three-run eighth. Stefanic led the inning off and was struck by a pitch. After reaching second on a pass ball, Stefanic scored when Costa singled.With one away, Costa reached second when Rodigo was walked and then took third when Luke Coffey, batting for Derke, was struck by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Conrad hit a ground ball to the third baseman who produced a throwing error that allowed both Costa and Rodigo to score.Stefanic scored his fourth and the Warriors' final run of the game after leading off the ninth with a single to right. One out later, Costa singled up the middle advancing Stefanic to second base. A single to center by Rodigo loaded the bases before Coffey hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Stefanic,Daniel Butler (8-1) picked up the win after pitching six innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out six. Butler did not allow a hit in the second, third, fourth or fifth innings, facing just one more than the minimum during that stretch.Stephen Larson pitched the final three innings to earn a save. Larson allowed one hit and struck out six.The second game was more closely contested with David Gaydos, Michael Rishwain and Sam Sheehan teaming up for a combined shutout. Gaydos pitched the first five innings, striking out two matters and allowing just four hits. Gaydos struck out two and walked two. Rishwain pitched the fifth, allowing one hit and striking out two. Sheehan, who was awarded the save, struck out two, walked one and did not allow a hit.Westmont scored what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the third. With one away, Frigon produced a single and reached second on a throwing error by Jessup's shortstop. Stefanic advanced Frigon to third with another single before Bush picked up an RBI with a ground ball to second.Westmont added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Bush led off the innings with a single to center. One out later, Bush reached third on a single to right by Rodigo. A squeeze bunt by Coffey scored Bush and advanced Rodigo to second. Conrad then single to right to drive in Taylor Bush who was pinch running for Rodigo.