Westmont Swept By Park, But Advances to Round of 16 at NAIA Tourney

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball fought hard but ultimately fell to No. 2 Park (Mo.) in three sets Thursday night in the final pool play game at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The scores were 25-14, 25-15, 25-10.

“That team is a very well-oiled machine,” said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. “We basically just got outplayed tonight by a team that was playing a lot more refined volleyball than we were. It took us a long time to realize that if we played our style of volleyball, that we would be just fine, but we could never quite get over that mental hump.

“I’m hoping that the team will use this to really fire them up,” added Cook. “I know that we did not play very good volleyball tonight, they know we didn’t play well tonight and that's not how we want to remember our tournament experience.”

Samantha Neely tallied six kills, while Cassidy Rea and Libby Dahlberg added four apiece on the night.

Friday, Westmont will match-up with No. 1-seeded Grand View (Iowa) in the first match of a 16-team single-elimination bracket.

“I think we’re gonna be a lot more fired up and play with more aggressiveness and play more fearless,” said Cook.