Baseball

Westmont Swept, Knocked Out of First Place in GSAC

By Westmont Sports Information | March 23, 2019 | 7:39 p.m.

Third-ranked Westmont  dropped both ends of a Golden State Athletic Conference doubleheader against  Vanguard and fell out of first place in the process. 

No. 23 Vanguard won the opener 8-3 in 10 innings and took the seven-inning nightcap, 6-3.

Westmont is 23-6, 10-6 in the GSAC while Vanguard is 22-10 and 11-5.

“I just think that we did a poor job of executing our job offensively. In fact, we really didn’t get anything going offensively. We were playing not to lose. We weren’t playing to win and we’re better than that,” said Westmont coach Robert Ruiz.

With the first game tied at 4-4 after nine innings, Joe Johnson led off the 10th with a solo homer for Vanguard. The Vanguards got a single and three walks for another run and a 6-4 lead. Julio Rivera hit a two-RBI double down the left field line before the Warriors finally got the third out.

Vanguard took a 2-0 led in the second inning of the nightcap.

the top of the second, Squire hit a lead-off double off the wall in right field. Neufeld then sacrificed Squire over to third. Squire later scored on a wild pitch – extending the Lions’ lead to 2-0.

Omar Ortiz hit a two-run single in the third for a 4-0 lead.

The Lions scored two more runs in the top of the fourth before Westmont got on the board in the fifth on Kyle Soria's  three-run homer over the right-field fence

“We really didn’t earn much this weekend and we gave a lot of away," Ruiz said. "We just got out played. We’re so much better defensively, offensively, and on the mound. Vanguard got us this time, but we’ll certainly be prepared for them next time."

The Warriors travel to Fullerton to face Hope International on Friday and Saturday.

