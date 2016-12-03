Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:02 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Takes Down Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | December 3, 2016 | 9:19 p.m.

(CLAREMONT, Calif.) In the seventh game of the season, junior forward Lauren McCoy had game highs of 19 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks to lead #2 Westmont Women’s Basketball (6-1) to a 62-49 victory over the Athena’s of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (4-3). Cora Chan and Morgan Haskin also scored in the double-digits with 14 and 11 points respectively.

The first, third, and fourth quarters were tight and consisted of back and forth scoring by each team - in the first period the Athena’s outscored Westmont 13-12 and 18-17 respectively, and in the third period Westmont outscored Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 15-13.

It was in the second quarter that the Warriors proved to be hot handed as they outscored the Athena’s 18-5. Three and a half minutes in, Westmont led by one point and then went on a 14-3 run to end the half with a 12 point lead (30-18). In this run, McCoy was responsible for ten points – she had three layups, one jump shot, and two free-throws; additionally, Haskin had a layup and Cora Chan added two free-throws.

The Athena’s embarked upon the third quarter with an 11-4 run to close the gap to only five points (34-29); nonetheless, the Warriors answered back with a 11-2 run that consisted of a layup and jump shot by Haskin, a layup and jump shot by McCoy, and a three-pointer by Maud Ranger (45-31).

With only 3:35 remaining in the final quarter, Westmont led by 21 points (60-39); even so, the Athena’s remained determined and went on a 10-2 run to come within 13 and close out the game.

Up next, the Warriors will travel to Santa Clarita to play in their first Golden State Athletic Conference game of the season against the Master’s College on Wednesday December 7 at 5:30 p.m.

