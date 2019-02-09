Westmont Takes Down Fourth-Ranked Vanguard, 75-70

College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie was a force in a big game for the Westmont men's basketball team, scoring 19 points to go along with five assists and four blocks to lead the Warriors to a 75-70 win over NAIA fourth-ranked Vanguard in a GSAC clash on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

"Games like this allow you to develop a great deal of confidence," said coach John Moore. "This team has been coming on. It’s fun to see them rewarded against a very well-coached team and a number four-ranked team in the nation on a night when I don’t even think we played our best basketball.”

Westmont improves to 15-7 and 9-5 in the GSAC while Vanguard is 22-3, 10-3.

Down 41-35 with 15:54 left to play, the Warriors went on a 23-6 run over the next seven minutes to capture an 11-point lead, 58-47 with 8:51 remaining. At the start of the run, Scalmanini was driving to the rim and made an acrobatic layup that looked to be an and-on opportunity. The near capacity crowd was ecstatic, only to find out to their dismay that Scalmanini had been called for an offensive foul.

“Our fans tonight were just electric. It was a wonderful Westmont Murchison Gym home environment against a high-quality opponent.

“After that charge call where they were up by six, we went on an outrageous 23-6 run and took the biggest lead of the game. Not only did Kyle respond well, but our whole team responded well,” said Moore.

Westmont held an eight-point advantage with 2:11 left to play. The Lions continued to fight as Brandon Brothers converted on a layup with 1:16 left. Geremy McKay finished strong at the rim getting fouled as he laid the ball in. He would hit the free throw with 37 seconds left to bring the game to a one-possession game at 68-65.

Nwachie responded with a huge dunk with 30 seconds left. Scalmanini came up with a steal and passed to Gyse Holsebosch. Vanguard was forced to foul to send Holsebosch to the line. He went one of two from the line to extend Westmont’s lead to six with 22 seconds left. Vanguard’s McKay converted on a layup, and Maxwell Hudgins was fouled and went two of two from the charity strike with 13 seconds to play.

Brothers quickly came down and nailed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to bring Vanguard within three of the Warriors at 73-70. Westmont inbounded the ball, Holsebosch dribbled through a trap and found a wide open Desean Scott at half court who dribbled and threw down a dunk with authority to stamp the 75-70 victory for the Warriors.

“Gyse at the end to be able to dribble through a trap and find Desean to put an exclamation point on the game was huge,” said Moore.

Westmont will now prepare to host No. 7 The Master’s next Saturday. Westmont is winless against the Mustangs in their last six meetings, and haven’t won since December 7, 2016 when they won on the road 84-78.

“I’ve always felt like they’re the team to beat in the conference. They’ve been very good against us. It’s been a couple years since we’ve beat The Master’s. We’re excited for the challenge. We’re going to rest for a couple days and then gear up next week with lots of preparation for a team that’s very good,” said Moore.