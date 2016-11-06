Westmont takes its lumps against Cal

College Basketball

BERKELEY — In its third game in under a week, the NAIA second-ranked Westmont women’s basketball team fell to Cal, 87-48, at Haas Pavilion.

It was the second Pac-12 opponent for the Warriors, who played UCLA last Thursday.

In the first quarter, the Bears outscored the Warriors 19-10 and led 36-25 by halftime

Cal blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 26-9 to go up by 28 points. The Bears put up 25 more points to the Warriors' 14 in the fourth quarter.

Cal shot a sizzling 64 percent (38-59) compared to Westmont's 30 percent (19-63).

Aysia Shellmire, Kayla Sato and Moran Haskin each scored double-digits with 10, 12, and 12 points, respectively.

The Bears pulled down 39 rebounds and had 12 steals. The Warriors pulled down 29 rebounds and had four steals.

The game was an exhibition for both teams.