Westmont Takes Two from Oregon’s Corban

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 11, 2017 | 7:54 p.m.

A come-from-behind victory in the first game and a sixth-run fourth inning in the second, gave Westmont Baseball what it needed to sweep Corban of Oregon in a doubleheader at Russ Carr Field. Westmont won the opener 4-3 on a bases-loaded ground ball in the ninth before winning the nightcap by a score of 7-1.

Down 3-1, Luke Coffey brought the Warriors to within one run with a one-out solo blast over the right field fence in the bottom of the seventh.

A one-out walk to Michael Frigon in the bottom of the eighth set the stage for Westmont to tie the game. A single to center by Michael Stefanic moved Frigon to second before Derek Rodigo singled to bring Frigon home.

With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, the Warriors cobbled together the difference-making run. Austin McGilvra singled to center field and then took second when Connor McManigal singled to right. Frigon then walked to load the bases, bringing up Stefanic. 

The junior second baseball hit a ground ball that was fielded behind the second base bag.  Corban's shortstop scooped up the ball and flipped it from his glove to Freiburger covering second. However, Frigon, who had taken a healthy lead at first and was off with contact, beat the ball to the base, thereby preventing the third out and allowing McGilvra to score the winning run.

In the nightcap, Matt Hartford pitched six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits to pick up the win.

Westmont sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth inning and brought six of them around to score.

Corban's lone run came in the top of the seventh on a solo home run by Ethan Bragg.

